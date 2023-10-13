 Denver Food Truck Pile High Burgers Specializes in Unusual Topping Combos | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food Trucks

Pile High Burgers Specializes in One-of-a-Kind Topping Combinations

Owner James Genotte quit his engineering job in 2014 to launch a food truck that offers nearly twenty different burger options.
October 13, 2023
Craving a good burger? Look for Pile High.
Craving a good burger? Look for Pile High. Chris Byard
Share this:
"Getting $70,000 cash from the bank is an extremely difficult ordeal," says James Genotte, owner of the Pile High Burgers food truck.

He knows, because in 2014, he flew to Miami with $70,000 cash in a backpack in order to purchase a food truck. "The guy said he wanted either a cashier's check or cash. It was the weekend, so I couldn't get a cashier's check," Genotte explains. When he arrived, "I called the Miami Police Department and I said, 'I've just landed with $70,000 in a backpack, and I'm making a completely legal deal for a food truck. But if I go missing, this is the guy you want to look into.'"

The deal, it turns out, was legit — though Genotte admits that the guy he purchased the truck from "thought I was insane for handing him cash."

Before embarking on that strange adventure, Genotte was an engineer. Born and raised in Houston, he went to college at the Colorado School of Mines. "When I got here, I loved it so much that I never left," he says.

After getting his degree, he landed a job that he stayed with for thirteen years. "When that got a little too corporate for my tastes, with my wife's sort-of blessing, I quit and cashed in my 401(k)" in May 2014, Genotte explains.

"I like making good food, and I like people telling me that I made good food," he notes. "It really makes me happy somewhere deep inside. ... I got my love of cooking from my dad. He wasn't the primary cook in the house, but whenever something good was going to be made, my dad was going to make it."
click to enlarge fried topped with gyro meat
Greek fries are topped with feta, gyro meat and tzatziki.
Chris Byard
While he'd worked as a server and bartender here and there, Genotte didn't have any professional cooking experience. At home, he started to perfect his burger recipe. "It got to the point where my friends started telling me, 'This is really, really good, and you should try to sell them,'" he recalls.

One problem: He knew very little about how to start a business, so he enlisted the help of his brother-in-law, Ray, who had just graduated from business school in Nevada. "Next thing you know, [Ray] moved out to live with us while we worked up a business plan," Genotte says.

Initially, the plan was to get a loan for a restaurant, but when that idea fizzled, Genotte found himself pretty depressed. "And then at some point, it occurred to me that you could start a food truck with a whole lot less capital than a restaurant," he remembers. By then, Ray had moved to Montana, but Genotte reached out once again to pitch his new idea. "He moved back and we started Pile High, and he worked with me for the first five or six years and then moved on to other things."

The two launched the truck in August 2014, and "the first six months to a year, I was thinking we were not going to make it," Genotte admits. "I let my wife down. This is terrible. We're working one hundred hours a week to make $20." But after some time, he developed a good reputation as a stand-up person who would always show up on time, which helped the truck land gigs at busy breweries.
click to enlarge a burger
The W.T.F. Burger has a combination of toppings that sound weird but taste great.
Chris Byard

Now, Pile High is in its ninth year of business. It offers nearly twenty different burger options, along with a variety of dipping sauces. Genotte's favorite is also the most unusual offering on the menu: The W.T.F. Burger. "We came up with this maybe in our third year of service," he says. "I was bored one day, and I wanted to try something new. I decided to put all my favorite ingredients together that don't necessarily sound like they should go together. It's got mashed avocado, Caesar dressing, barbecue sauce, a jalapeño popper, aged white cheddar, pastrami, pickled onion and pepperoncini. I think it's fucking amazing, and everyone who tries it agrees. It's a weird combo, but it all works."

Other options include the Morrocxican, with pepper Jack, harissa, Tajín and jalapeño; and the Fried to Death, with cream cheese, fried cheese sticks, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, fried onion straws and Thousand Island dressing. "We've got at least five to ten burgers on the menu you've never heard of and that you'll never find anywhere else," Genotte says. "Try one, you'll be pleasantly surprised." The menu also includes sides like Greek fries loaded with gyro meat, feta and tzatziki, and cheesesteak-inspired tots topped with pastrami, Muenster, onions, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

To find Pile High Burgers, check out its website for a full upcoming schedule, or follow it on Instagram @pilehighburgers.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
Contact: Chris Byard

Trending

Philadelphia Filly Cart on the 16th Street Mall Is Closing After Almost Thirty Years

Openings & Closings

Philadelphia Filly Cart on the 16th Street Mall Is Closing After Almost Thirty Years

By Molly Martin
Moonflower Coffee Is Making Its Debut at Full Tank Food Park October 13

Openings & Closings

Moonflower Coffee Is Making Its Debut at Full Tank Food Park October 13

By Danielle Krolewicz
Japanese Eatery Kumoya Debuts October 12

Openings & Closings

Japanese Eatery Kumoya Debuts October 12

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

Best of Denver

The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation