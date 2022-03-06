Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Next to the Mountains, Green Chile Is the Best Thing About Denver

March 6, 2022 9:34AM

The real original Chubby's, 1231 West 38th Avenue, remained hot during the pandemic.
The real original Chubby's, 1231 West 38th Avenue, remained hot during the pandemic. Evan Semón
In honor of 303 Day, we served up our most recent list of the best spots in Denver for green chile, one of the Mile High City's greatest assets.

It's also the subject of one of the city's most heated discussions, judging from the comments posted on the Westword Facebook page. Says Holly:
Wrong times ten. El Jardine is the best.
Adds Pete:
Tacos Jalisco should be on this list.
Adds Joe:
Efrain's in Boulder also has some fantastic green chile.
Responds Aaron
Number 1 is Chubby's and it's not even close.
Counters Tazz:
Something happened when they moved into the new building. Chubby's doesn't taste the same.
Offers Mike:
I've probably read fifty Westword green chile reviews since the '80s. Y'all need to put a heat rating (like little peppers) in each review. Or flames. Heat is still and always the primary factor in the quality of a green chile.
Concludes Kylie:
 Next to the mountains, green chile is the best thing about living in Denver.
Do you favor fire over flavor? What's your favorite green chile in Denver? See our list here, then post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
