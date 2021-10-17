Reader: Green Chile Was My Favorite Denver Discovery

And once again, this list inspired a heated discussion in the comments on the Westword Facebook page, with readers serving up their favorites and a few misguided gourmands sticking with the version found in New Mexico, not one of the delicious DenMex variations. Says Daniel:
How you not gonna mention Chubby's at all? Dumb.Adds Rocky:
Didn't see Santiago's, either.Notes Josh:
Two places that have great green chile that you wouldn’t expect are Cherry Cricket and Blake Street Tavern.
Suggests Dave:
Sam's No. 3 (any of the locations) belongs on this list, and Annie's Cafe (same recipe).Responds Stacy:
Thank God you didn't put Sam's on that list. Most overrated green chile in Denver.Offers Floyd:
The Brewery Bar! Their green is as hot entering your body as it is leaving your body. Not for the faint of heart.Wonders John:
Chile Verde on Federal not at the top of this list? Without it. you have to question the whole thing. Chile Verde is a family restaurant that produces the best Mexican food in the area, and supreme green chile dishes.Says Susie:
Green chile was my favorite discovery when I moved here. But why aren't there more places in north Denver on this list?And then there's this from Allen:
No such thing In Denver… got to drive 200 miles south to New Mexico!Short of heading to New Mexico, where do you go when you want great green chile? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]