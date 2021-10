Reader: Green Chile Was My Favorite Denver Discovery

How you not gonna mention Chubby's at all? Dumb.



Didn't see Santiago's, either.



Two places that have great green chile that you wouldn’t expect are Cherry Cricket and Blake Street Tavern.



Sam's No. 3 (any of the locations) belongs on this list, and Annie's Cafe (same recipe).



Thank God you didn't put Sam's on that list. Most overrated green chile in Denver.



The Brewery Bar! Their green is as hot entering your body as it is leaving your body. Not for the faint of heart.



Chile Verde on Federal not at the top of this list? Without it. you have to question the whole thing. Chile Verde is a family restaurant that produces the best Mexican food in the area, and supreme green chile dishes.



Green chile was my favorite discovery when I moved here. But why aren't there more places in north Denver on this list?



No such thing In Denver… got to drive 200 miles south to New Mexico!

