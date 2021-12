Every Holiday Pop-Up Bar in Denver

click to enlarge Courtesy of Death & Co.

Melissa Hom

Jingle Balls Nog is served at the Mircale pop-ups. Melissa Hom

Naughty List has popped up in Larimer Square. Joshua Schmitz

Christmas goes tropical at Snowdrift. Harrison Waters Photography

Floor-to-ceiling holiday decor at Tinseltown. Photo Courtesy of Tinseltown

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year, and lots of bars and restaurants are getting in on the action by transforming into decked-out holiday-themed pop-ups. All around town, you'll find festive decor ranging from kitschy to elegant, and Christmas cocktails handcrafted for the season. From taking photos with Santa at a tiki bar to sipping cocktails out of a reindeer-covered glass at one of the five Miracle bars around town, there's something for everyone.Here's where you should be drinking this holiday season:RiNo's Death & Co cocktail bar inside the Ramble Hotel is bringing back its holiday pop-up in the Suite 6A mezzanine space, offering a special cocktail menu with themed drinks like the Exterior Illumination, with white rum and sherry, and the Wet Bandits, with whiskey, cognac and heavy cream.Open 5 p.m. to close Thursday through Sunday and daily the week leading up to Christmas.This Old South Pearl Street eatery's holiday pop-up is serving food from its regular menu as well as festive cocktails including mulled wine and frozen eggnog.Reservations are available via OpenTable . Open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.The Denver location of My Neighbor Felix is decked out for the holidays and serving a lineup of Christmas cocktails. Along with its regular menu, you can order seasonal options like the Coco Caliente, with tequila and chocolate liqueur, or the Winter Coconut Cosmo, with vodka, coconut and cranberry.Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available online . Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.This Boulder tiki bar is going all out for the holiday with cocktails like the Andes Mint, with vodka, mint and coconut, and the Son of a Nutcracker, with peanut butter-washed rye whiskey and apple brandy.Open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. SundayThis Edgewater bar that celebrates all things weird is offering an array of holiday tiki cocktails on a first come, first served basis — but if you do have to wait outside, you'll get a complimentary hot non-alcoholic beverage.Open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.There are five Miracle pop-up bars in Colorado this year, and each has a unique location. In Louisville, seating options are available indoors, or outdoors in covered tents and greenhouses. (Be sure to dress in warm layers if you're sitting outside.) A reservation scores you an hour and a half to enjoy cocktails like Jingle Balls Nog, Elfing Around and Naughty Shots, all served in festive glassware. December 5, 12, 13, 19 and 20 are family days with gingerbread house decorating kits available for kids, along with an extended two-hour reservation. Gingerbread house kits can also be added to any reservation Tuesday through Thursday. Groups of six or more get a discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.Make your reservations online ; there is a $5 fee, which will be donated to local nonprofits. A limited number of walk-ups are available daily as well. The bar is open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from November 23 through December 30 (closed December 25), with the last seating at 9:30 p.m. Family days are 2 to 9 p.m.Miracle on Pecos is taking over Avanti's park-facing patio through December 30. Pair your cocktails with eats from one of the food hall's stalls, and enjoy the holiday decor. Reservations can be made online, and walk-ins are available seven days a week. There is a five dollar reservation and walk-in fee that will be donated to local Denver charity Urban Peak, which serves youth experiencing homelessness in the Denver metro area. Open 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Avanti's Boulder location is offering its own Miracle pop-up bar for the month of December. Celebrate the season with festive cocktails along with its normal selection of food vendors.Reservations are available online ; there's a $5 fee for reservations and walk-ins that will be donated to There With Care, which helps families and children facing critical illness. It's open through December 30, 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.The expansive Sky Deck at Pindustry offers an option to celebrate the holidays in the suburbs. Admire the Christmas decor while sipping on themed cocktails at this arcade and game destination.Reservations can be made via OpenTable . Walk-ins are dependent upon availability. The bar is open through January 1; 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to midnight Friday and Saturday. Note: After 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, it is 21 and up only.Union Station is hosting its first Miracle Bar this year, featuring holiday-themed cocktails and extravagant decor as well as a Hanukkah table. Reservations are available online; there is a $2 charge per guest that will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. The bar is open through December 29, 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed Christmas Day.This Larimer Square pop-up from Handsome Boys Hospitality (the group behind horror-themed bar Slashers) is decked out in lights, with Christmas trees galore and plenty of holiday cocktails including boozy eggnog.Naughty list is open through January 1, from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.Stop by this pop-up for holiday cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada, with rum and allspice liqueur, and Mistletoe-to-Toe, which is served in a big bowl for two.Reservations are available online for a $1 fee. Sippin' Santa is open through December 31, from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The Arvada Tavern will be closed December 24 and 25.This South Broadway tiki bar has been transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with holiday totems, snow, twinkling lights and an igloo-themed beach bar. Stop by for a festive food menu with eats like the Loco Moco Meatloaf and tiki-themed cocktails like the Rum, Rum, Rudolph. Every Wednesday until Christmas, stop by for an awkward Santa photo op. Snowdrift will run through January 4.No reservations needed. Adrift is open 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.With holiday decorations aplenty at Tinseltown, "every day is Christmas." Join in the festivities with Christmas music, drinks and fun.Tickets are sold online and are non-refundable. Tinseltown is open through December 31, 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.