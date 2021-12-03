Every Holiday Pop-Up Bar in Denver

Here's where you should be drinking this holiday season:
Death & Co's Holiday Suite
1280 25th Street
720-330-2660
RiNo's Death & Co cocktail bar inside the Ramble Hotel is bringing back its holiday pop-up in the Suite 6A mezzanine space, offering a special cocktail menu with themed drinks like the Exterior Illumination, with white rum and sherry, and the Wet Bandits, with whiskey, cognac and heavy cream.
How to visit: Open 5 p.m. to close Thursday through Sunday and daily the week leading up to Christmas.
Festivus at Etc. Eatery
1472 South Pearl Street
720-307-4995
This Old South Pearl Street eatery's holiday pop-up is serving food from its regular menu as well as festive cocktails including mulled wine and frozen eggnog.
How to visit: Reservations are available via OpenTable. Open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Felix Navidad at My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street
720-826-4880
The Denver location of My Neighbor Felix is decked out for the holidays and serving a lineup of Christmas cocktails. Along with its regular menu, you can order seasonal options like the Coco Caliente, with tequila and chocolate liqueur, or the Winter Coconut Cosmo, with vodka, coconut and cranberry.
How to visit: Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available online. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Jingle at Jungle Boulder
2018 Tenth Street, Boulder
This Boulder tiki bar is going all out for the holiday with cocktails like the Andes Mint, with vodka, mint and coconut, and the Son of a Nutcracker, with peanut butter-washed rye whiskey and apple brandy.
How to visit: Open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
The Krampus Room at the Electric Cure
5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
This Edgewater bar that celebrates all things weird is offering an array of holiday tiki cocktails on a first come, first served basis — but if you do have to wait outside, you'll get a complimentary hot non-alcoholic beverage.
How to visit: Open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, 3 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Miracle on Main Street
836 1/2 Main Street, Louisville
There are five Miracle pop-up bars in Colorado this year, and each has a unique location. In Louisville, seating options are available indoors, or outdoors in covered tents and greenhouses. (Be sure to dress in warm layers if you're sitting outside.) A reservation scores you an hour and a half to enjoy cocktails like Jingle Balls Nog, Elfing Around and Naughty Shots, all served in festive glassware. December 5, 12, 13, 19 and 20 are family days with gingerbread house decorating kits available for kids, along with an extended two-hour reservation. Gingerbread house kits can also be added to any reservation Tuesday through Thursday. Groups of six or more get a discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
How to visit: Make your reservations online; there is a $5 fee, which will be donated to local nonprofits. A limited number of walk-ups are available daily as well. The bar is open 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from November 23 through December 30 (closed December 25), with the last seating at 9:30 p.m. Family days are 2 to 9 p.m.
Miracle on Pecos
Avanti, 3200 Pecos Street
720-269-4778
Miracle on Pecos is taking over Avanti's park-facing patio through December 30. Pair your cocktails with eats from one of the food hall's stalls, and enjoy the holiday decor.
How to visit: Reservations can be made online, and walk-ins are available seven days a week. There is a five dollar reservation and walk-in fee that will be donated to local Denver charity Urban Peak, which serves youth experiencing homelessness in the Denver metro area. Open 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Miracle on Pearl Street
Avanti, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
720-343-7757
Avanti's Boulder location is offering its own Miracle pop-up bar for the month of December. Celebrate the season with festive cocktails along with its normal selection of food vendors.
How to visit: Reservations are available online; there's a $5 fee for reservations and walk-ins that will be donated to There With Care, which helps families and children facing critical illness. It's open through December 30, 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Miracle at Pindustry
7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
720-712-7467
The expansive Sky Deck at Pindustry offers an option to celebrate the holidays in the suburbs. Admire the Christmas decor while sipping on themed cocktails at this arcade and game destination.
How to visit: Reservations can be made via OpenTable. Walk-ins are dependent upon availability. The bar is open through January 1; 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to midnight Friday and Saturday. Note: After 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, it is 21 and up only.
Miracle at Union Station
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-592-6712
Union Station is hosting its first Miracle Bar this year, featuring holiday-themed cocktails and extravagant decor as well as a Hanukkah table.
How to visit: Reservations are available online; there is a $2 charge per guest that will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. The bar is open through December 29, 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed Christmas Day.
Naughty List
1403 Larimer Street
This Larimer Square pop-up from Handsome Boys Hospitality (the group behind horror-themed bar Slashers) is decked out in lights, with Christmas trees galore and plenty of holiday cocktails including boozy eggnog.
How to visit: Naughty list is open through January 1, from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sippin' Santa at the Arvada Tavern
5707 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
303-690-6269
Stop by this pop-up for holiday cocktails like the Kris Kringle Colada, with rum and allspice liqueur, and Mistletoe-to-Toe, which is served in a big bowl for two.
How to visit: Reservations are available online for a $1 fee. Sippin' Santa is open through December 31, from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The Arvada Tavern will be closed December 24 and 25.
Snowdrift at Adrift
218 South Broadway
303-778-8454
This South Broadway tiki bar has been transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with holiday totems, snow, twinkling lights and an igloo-themed beach bar. Stop by for a festive food menu with eats like the Loco Moco Meatloaf and tiki-themed cocktails like the Rum, Rum, Rudolph. Every Wednesday until Christmas, stop by for an awkward Santa photo op. Snowdrift will run through January 4.
How to visit: No reservations needed. Adrift is open 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Tinseltown Bar
1000 Broadway
With holiday decorations aplenty at Tinseltown, "every day is Christmas." Join in the festivities with Christmas music, drinks and fun.
How to visit: Tickets are sold online and are non-refundable. Tinseltown is open through December 31, 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.