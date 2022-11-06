Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

November 6, 2022 5:05AM

Grammy's serves up the red-sauce goodness.
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
 It wasn't the greatest food, but i loved the atmosphere at the Saucy Noodle. I cried when it closed this summer. Denver is losing all of its old-school Italian joints.
Adds Stephanie:
I miss The Blue Parrot in Louisville.
Adds Zu:
Reading this made me hungry! Oldtimers still miss Pagliacci's, Carbone's, Patsy's, etc., but there are some gems on this list.
Says Bradley:
Dino's, it's all about Dino's, always has been and always will be. I miss Dino and his food.
Daniel recalls:
Patsy's was the best...but those days went bye bye....
Suggests Ian:
Go get Amici’s at 44th and Wadsworth. Absolutely amazing. I’ve been eating there since I was a child at five years old; they are still in business, still family-owned.
Jay wonders:
Why is it so hard to find a place that serves meat raviolis?
And then there's this from Joey:
Generally the colder temperatures are in the north of Italy, where they tend to eat more white sauce. Jussayin..
Any suggestions for meat ravioli? Good white-sauce joints? What's your favorite Italian restaurant? Which do you miss most?
