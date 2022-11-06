Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
It wasn't the greatest food, but i loved the atmosphere at the Saucy Noodle. I cried when it closed this summer. Denver is losing all of its old-school Italian joints.Adds Stephanie:
I miss The Blue Parrot in Louisville.Adds Zu:
Reading this made me hungry! Oldtimers still miss Pagliacci's, Carbone's, Patsy's, etc., but there are some gems on this list.Says Bradley:
Dino's, it's all about Dino's, always has been and always will be. I miss Dino and his food.Daniel recalls:
Patsy's was the best...but those days went bye bye....Suggests Ian:
Go get Amici’s at 44th and Wadsworth. Absolutely amazing. I’ve been eating there since I was a child at five years old; they are still in business, still family-owned.Jay wonders:
Why is it so hard to find a place that serves meat raviolis?And then there's this from Joey:
Generally the colder temperatures are in the north of Italy, where they tend to eat more white sauce. Jussayin..Any suggestions for meat ravioli? Good white-sauce joints? What's your favorite Italian restaurant? Which do you miss most?