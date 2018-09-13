On the Rox Offers a Locally Owned Haven in the South Suburbs

Like many others who tend to stick within Denver city limits, I am not great with my suburban geography. When some friends and I decided to venture down south to On the Rox Sports Bar & Grill (which earns bonus points for the use of an x in "Rox"), we weren't quite sure if we were in Parker or Lone Tree. Although the address for the bar is 11957 Lioness Way in Parker, online maps showed that On the Rox could actually be in Lone Tree, or even someplace called Meridian (which I learned is an unincorporated part of Douglas County).

Despite my confusion over these vague municipal boundaries, I did grow up in the suburbs on the East Coast, and I've found that in confusing cul-de-sac mazes, landmarks are often the best way to describe things. That said, you can find On the Rox just a stone's throw from the Meridian Golf Course and the Wildlife Experience off Oswego Street and Lincoln Avenue.

That's where I met up with two friends to watch the Broncos game on a recent Sunday. We found a packed house comprising families with children from babies to high-schoolers, couples young and old, and single bros and women absorbed in the many NFL games playing on the 42 flat-screens (according to the bar's website) inside the joint. The Broncos game was playing on most of those, but it was clear that not everyone was in the house for the home team; my friends and I made a game of counting how many different jerseys we could see represented throughout the bar. We spotted two dudes wearing Seahawks jerseys, an older couple decked out in Chiefs gear, a family with a toddler in a Dallas Cowboys jersey and a mom sporting a Lions ensemble (the dad chose not to make his affiliation known through his wardrobe). The crowd was a true cross-section of the many transplants who have made metro Denver their home over the years.