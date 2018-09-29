Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This is Yeah Baby. Get used to it.

In case you missed our slideshow of one of the weirdest openings of the year, here's a recap: It's a disco and art gallery serving biodynamic gin from CapRock, the Western Slope distillery owned by the same folks who put out Jack Rabbit Hill Farm wines as well as ciders and other spirits. And it's called Yeah Baby. This is a turning point in Denver's drinking culture, marking the moment that craft distillers dropped any pretense of earnest fussiness and instead embraced nightlife, fun and dancing. Artisan spirits aren't just for frowning, bearded connoisseurs sticking their noses deep into their, ahem, snifters anymore.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings for the week of September 24 through September 30, 2018, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming openings and closings.

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Amethyst Coffee Company Lakeside, 4999 West 44th Avenue

Rebel Bread, 2400 Curtis Street

Toasted & Cajun, 3500 Morrison Road

Torpedo Coffee, 2231 Oneida Street

Yeah Baby, 2811 Walnut Street