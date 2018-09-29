Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

In case you missed our slideshow of one of the weirdest openings of the year, here's a recap: It's a disco and art gallery serving biodynamic gin from CapRock, the Western Slope distillery owned by the same folks who put out Jack Rabbit Hill Farm wines as well as ciders and other spirits. And it's called Yeah Baby. This is a turning point in Denver's drinking culture, marking the moment that craft distillers dropped any pretense of earnest fussiness and instead embraced nightlife, fun and dancing. Artisan spirits aren't just for frowning, bearded connoisseurs sticking their noses deep into their, ahem, snifters anymore.
Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings for the week of September 24 through September 30, 2018, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming openings and closings.
Restaurants Opening This Week*
Amethyst Coffee Company Lakeside, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Rebel Bread, 2400 Curtis Street
Toasted & Cajun, 3500 Morrison Road
Torpedo Coffee, 2231 Oneida Street
Yeah Baby, 2811 Walnut Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Chow Morso at Avanti Food & Beverage (moved to 1500 Wynkoop Street), 3200 Pecos Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Every week, we tally recent openings and closings, then add them up at the end of the month for a complete total...and a good look at where the Denver dining scene is going. Watch for our September Restaurant Roll Call next Monday.
In the meantime, if a dance club serving Colorado booze doesn't appeal to you, you might need a few more choices when it comes to getting out of the house this weekend. How about 100 choices? Take a look at Eat Here 2018 to see the Denver restaurants we can't live without, from hot newcomers to unique eateries to old classics.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Leave a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
