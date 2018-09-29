 


This is Yeah Baby. Get used to it.
This is Yeah Baby. Get used to it.
Aaron Thackeray

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 29, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

In case you missed our slideshow of one of the weirdest openings of the year, here's a recap: It's a disco and art gallery serving biodynamic gin from CapRock, the Western Slope distillery owned by the same folks who put out Jack Rabbit Hill Farm wines as well as ciders and other spirits. And it's called Yeah Baby. This is a turning point in Denver's drinking culture, marking the moment that craft distillers dropped any pretense of earnest fussiness and instead embraced nightlife, fun and dancing. Artisan spirits aren't just for frowning, bearded connoisseurs sticking their noses deep into their, ahem, snifters anymore.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings for the week of September 24 through September 30, 2018, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming openings and closings.

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Amethyst Coffee Company Lakeside, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Rebel Bread, 2400 Curtis Street
Toasted & Cajun, 3500 Morrison Road
Torpedo Coffee, 2231 Oneida Street
Yeah Baby, 2811 Walnut Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Chow Morso at Avanti Food & Beverage (moved to 1500 Wynkoop Street), 3200 Pecos Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

The Denver City Cable Railway building will get a facelift before becoming Urban Putt.
The Denver City Cable Railway building will get a facelift before becoming Urban Putt.
Danielle Lirette

"Here's What's Taking Over the Old Spaghetti Factory: Miniature Golf!"

Chook will move into the former home of the Village Cork.
Chook will move into the former home of the Village Cork.
Mark Antonation

"Fruition and Snooze Founders Join Forces for New Chicken Restaurant"

You'll soon be able to order pizza from a walk-up window at Broadway Market.
You'll soon be able to order pizza from a walk-up window at Broadway Market.
Mark Antonation

"Chef Paul C. Reilly Will Add Pizza to Upcoming Broadway Market"

Every week, we tally recent openings and closings, then add them up at the end of the month for a complete total...and a good look at where the Denver dining scene is going. Watch for our September Restaurant Roll Call next Monday.

In the meantime, if a dance club serving Colorado booze doesn't appeal to you, you might need a few more choices when it comes to getting out of the house this weekend. How about 100 choices? Take a look at Eat Here 2018 to see the Denver restaurants we can't live without, from hot newcomers to unique eateries to old classics.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Leave a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

