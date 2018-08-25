All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The Highland neighborhood is the center of this week's action as Lady Jane, the second bar from the owner of Hudson Hill, and Mythology Distillery (which launches today) both made their debut, while the three-year-old Solitaire went dark on West 32nd Avenue. And just across the Platte River, Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina took over the former home of McGloughlin's at 16th and Little Raven streets.

We also said goodbye to a favorite dive, the Hangar Bar on East Colfax Avenue, which had poured stiff drinks since 1938. It was a rough week for old Denver joints, as both the Old Spaghetti Factory and Famous Pizza announced they'd be calling it quits.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting August 20, 2018, plus links to our original coverage: