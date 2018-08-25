All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The Highland neighborhood is the center of this week's action as Lady Jane, the second bar from the owner of Hudson Hill, and Mythology Distillery (which launches today) both made their debut, while the three-year-old Solitaire went dark on West 32nd Avenue. And just across the Platte River, Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina took over the former home of McGloughlin's at 16th and Little Raven streets.
We also said goodbye to a favorite dive, the Hangar Bar on East Colfax Avenue, which had poured stiff drinks since 1938. It was a rough week for old Denver joints, as both the Old Spaghetti Factory and Famous Pizza announced they'd be calling it quits.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting August 20, 2018, plus links to our original coverage:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina, 2100 16th Street
Flower Child, 2580 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Lady Jane, 2021 West 32nd Avenue
Mythology Distillery (Saturday), 3622 Tejon Street
The Woods, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Hangar Bar, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
Solitaire, 3927 West 32nd Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Lady Jane Brings Hudson Hill's Style From Cap Hill to LoHi"
"Solitaire Closes After Three Years in West Highland"
"The Old Spaghetti Factory Is Closing After 45 Years Downtown"
"Bosphorus Restaurant Brings Turkish Cuisine to Metro Denver"
"Hangar Bar Closed: Time to Update Our Ten Best Dives List?"
"Alon Shaya Gets Personal With Safta, Opening Saturday at the Source Hotel"
"New Belgium's Rooftop Barrel Cellar at the Source Hotel Opens This Weekend"
We keep track of all the weekly openings and closings and then compile them into a monthly restaurant roster. Look for the August roster next week; in the meantime, here's July's roll call in case you missed it.
And once the hottest new restaurants have had a chance to establish themselves, our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, makes the rounds to see which are worth your dining dollars and which still need to up their game. This week, she drove out to the country to sip cider and indulge in burgers and ribs at Acreage, the Lafayette farmhouse cidery from the founders of Stem Ciders.
Have you come across any openings or closings that we haven't reported? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
