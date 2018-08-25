 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Lady Jane opened in LoHi on Friday, August 24.EXPAND
Lady Jane opened in LoHi on Friday, August 24.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | August 25, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

The Highland neighborhood is the center of this week's action as Lady Jane, the second bar from the owner of Hudson Hill, and Mythology Distillery (which launches today) both made their debut, while the three-year-old Solitaire went dark on West 32nd Avenue. And just across the Platte River, Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina took over the former home of McGloughlin's at 16th and Little Raven streets.

We also said goodbye to a favorite dive, the Hangar Bar on East Colfax Avenue, which had poured stiff drinks since 1938. It was a rough week for old Denver joints, as both the Old Spaghetti Factory and Famous Pizza announced they'd be calling it quits.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting August 20, 2018, plus links to our original coverage:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina, 2100 16th Street
Flower Child, 2580 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Lady Jane, 2021 West 32nd Avenue
Mythology Distillery (Saturday), 3622 Tejon Street
The Woods, 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Hangar Bar, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
Solitaire, 3927 West 32nd Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

The Brand New Love Affair at the brand new Lady Jane.EXPAND
The Brand New Love Affair at the brand new Lady Jane.
Mark Antonation

"Lady Jane Brings Hudson Hill's Style From Cap Hill to LoHi"

Solitaire is now closed in West Highland.
Solitaire is now closed in West Highland.
Westword

"Solitaire Closes After Three Years in West Highland"

Ride the trolley at the Old Spaghetti Factory one last time before it closes on September 16.EXPAND
Ride the trolley at the Old Spaghetti Factory one last time before it closes on September 16.
Danielle Lirette

"The Old Spaghetti Factory Is Closing After 45 Years Downtown"

Iskender kebab at Bosphorus — something you're unlikely to find elsewhere in metro Denver.EXPAND
Iskender kebab at Bosphorus — something you're unlikely to find elsewhere in metro Denver.
Mark Antonation

"Bosphorus Restaurant Brings Turkish Cuisine to Metro Denver"

So long, Hangar Bar!
So long, Hangar Bar!
Westword

"Hangar Bar Closed: Time to Update Our Ten Best Dives List?"

Alon Shaya brings his Israeli cooking to Denver with Safta.EXPAND
Alon Shaya brings his Israeli cooking to Denver with Safta.
Mike Thurk

"Alon Shaya Gets Personal With Safta, Opening Saturday at the Source Hotel"

Poolside at the Woods.EXPAND
Poolside at the Woods.
Sarah Cowell

"New Belgium's Rooftop Barrel Cellar at the Source Hotel Opens This Weekend"

We keep track of all the weekly openings and closings and then compile them into a monthly restaurant roster. Look for the August roster next week; in the meantime, here's July's roll call in case you missed it.

And once the hottest new restaurants have had a chance to establish themselves, our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, makes the rounds to see which are worth your dining dollars and which still need to up their game. This week, she drove out to the country to sip cider and indulge in burgers and ribs at Acreage, the Lafayette farmhouse cidery from the founders of Stem Ciders.

Have you come across any openings or closings that we haven't reported? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >