Reader: I Want All the Patios All the Time

After one last unexpected snow this week, it finally seems like it's patio season. The sun is shining, a long holiday weekend lies ahead, and outdoor bars are beckoning.

To help you prepare for the hot days ahead, we recently scouted out Denver's best hidden patios for dining and drinking. Readers appreciated some of our choices, but others wondered: What about Esters (either location)? The new patio at Fish N Beer?

Ally suggests:

I love the Snug... great place to hang on a Sunday afternoon!



Adds Amy:

The bra tree is long gone from The Fainting Goat but their patio is still awesome!



Notes Christina:

I want all the patios all the time.



But then there's this from Vicki:

I’m so glad that yet again there is nowhere to eat in Denver if you live south of Colfax or east of Broadway.



Not to worry, Vicki. Sarah McGill just did a guide to bar patios all over metro Denver, and while it does indeed include the Irish Snug (east of Broadway), it also goes much farther afield.

Head to Aurora for fun in the sun at Gibby's Bar. Sarah McGill

"Best Neighborhood Bars in Denver for Every Kind of Patio Lover"

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

"Denver's Best Hidden Patios for Dining and Drinking"



Sometimes you want a secluded patio for a more intimate evening, like the lovely garden at Bistro Vendôme in Larimer Square, or the secluded spot behind My Brother's Bar.

But there are other times when you want to be part of the party, and that's where the patios outside many metro bars take over. Sarah McGill, our weekly bar columnist, just served up a guide to great patios at neighborhood bars all over the Denver area. There's something for everyone on her list, from north to south and east to west.

What are your favorite patios in Denver? Post a comment or email your list to cafe@westword.com.