Pride Weekend Food & Drink Specials That Give Back

It's Pride weekend in Denver, and while the parade is virtual this year, there are still official in-person events all over town, and many businesses are throwing parties of their own, like the first-ever Big Queer Beerfest. Of course, you'll need to eat (and drink) to keep up your energy through all the festivities.

The following food and drink specials not only look and taste good, they also do good — a portion, or in some cases all, of the proceeds will be dotated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Blanchard Family Wines

1855 Blake Street

303-328-1732

Rainbow cotton-candy wine flights are on the Pride menu at this Dairy Block winery; choose from sparkling or rosé. Each glass comes topped with a pillow of cotton candy and is served with a rainbow macaron from Bella Macaron. A portion of the proceeds from each flight will be donated to to One Colorado.

Misfit Snack Bar

3401 East Colfax Avenue

Over at Middleman, chef Bo Portyko has dreamed up a colorful pride special: DIY rainbow tuna handrolls complete with with blue-hued rice and a spicy sauce. All proceeds from the dish will go to LGBTQ+ charities.

Six Capital Brewing

16701 East Iliff Avenue Suite B, Aurora

720-598-6816

The team at Six Capital has been raising money for The Center on Colfax all month long. One dollar from every Pride special is being donated; options include the Y'All Means All IPA made with butterfly pea flower and the Stonewall Spritzer cocktail. Special pride t-shirts are also available, along with stickers that are free with an optional donation (100 percent of those saleswill go to the nonprofit). This weekend's food special is the rainbow-colored Pride Thai Noodles. The brewery is going for a total donation goal of $1,500, and if it reaches it, the staff will dye the owner's hair with the colors of the rainbow.

Steuben's

523 East 17th Avenue, 303-830-1001

7355 Ralston Road, Arvada, 303-830-0096

Choose from three different rainbow goodies available at both locations of Steuben's to show your Pride support: rainbow cake (available in slices or the entire cake), Fruity Pebble rainbow rice crispy treats and rainbow bread. Through June 29, 100 percent of all sales from these items will be donated to The Center on Colfax's Rainbow Alley, which provides programming and safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

EXPAND Head to Misfit Snack Bar for this DIY rainbow tuna roll. Molly Martin

Spuntino

2639 West 32nd Avenue

303-433-0949

This Italian eatery, which specializes in doing the unexpected, is offering a colorful spin on aglio e olio made with rainbow capellini for the next few weeks. The entire price of every dish sold will be donated to the Transgender Center of the Rockies; the restaurant has raised more than $1,000 already.

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street

720-605-1889

One of the best ways to experience this Italian spot at Union Station is during happy hour, and during Pride month, you sip your spritz with just a little more joy knowing that a dollar from every happy hour Aperol spritz is being donated to Envision: You, an organization that specializes in LGBTQ+ mental health, behavioral health and substance use disorder.

Temaki Den

3350 Brighton Boulevard

303-200-0530

Toshi Kizaki is a name that any sushi lover in Denver should know. The owner of Sushi Den, Izakaya Denver and Ototo opened Temaki sushi bar at the Source in late 2020. For Pride Month, all proceeds from the rainbow roll special will be donated to GLSEN Denver and the Trevor Project.

Whole Sol Blend Bar

Multiple locations

With locations in Denver and Boulder, Whole Sol is a go-to for cold-pressed juices, toasts and bowls including hot options and smoothie bowls. This month you can order the Pride Bōl, a colorful combination of dragon fruit, strawberry, mango, kiwi, blue spirulina chia pudding and locally-produced granola; $1 from each one sold will be donated to One Colorado. As of June 23, the company had already sold over 1,000 Pride Bōls; it hopes to hit 2,000 by June 30.