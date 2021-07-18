Reader: Ready to Dine Out in Denver? Always Eat Local!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Food editor Molly Martin recently served up her "Ten Most Anticipated Bar and Restaurant Openings" for metro Denver through 2021, and no, the list did not include the In-N-Out Burger that just opened at 150 South Wadsworth in Lakewood.

This is the fourth branch of In-N-Out, a California-based chain, to appear in Colorado over the last year, with more to come. But after decades of waiting for the cult favorite to come to this state, some diners aren't impressed. Says Patrick:



I still don’t get the hype over In-N-Out. Tasted pretty normal to me when I tried it.

Adds Brendan:

There are better burgers at local restaurants.



Wonders Rick:



Meat is wafer-thin, what's the draw? Go to some mom-and-pop burger joints for a real burger!



In-N-Out isn't the only chain staking a claim in Colorado. Comments Ben:

Sweet! Anyone know of some more trendy restaurants from other cities we can have come here? What’s hot in Miami right now? Apparently we can’t open our own restaurants, so let the national search begin!



Adds Joy:

Thanks for your list. I am ready to eat out, and want to support local spots, not fast-food chains like In-N-Out or trendy restaurant concepts. Always eat local!



Concludes Fleur:

Very much looking forward to these new places in Denver! Denver is coming back stronger and better than ever!

See our list of anticipated restaurant openings here. Which are you looking forward to? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

And if you want a great local burger in the meantime, try one from our top-ten burger list.