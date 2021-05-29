Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

If this week is any indication, we're in for a busy summer of bar and restaurant openings. In Boulder, the team behind Arcana reopened the space with a brand-new concept, Supermoon, described on its Facebook page as "an Asian-inspired restaurant with a focus on events, unique programming, and nightlife." New York-style bagels also arrived in Boulder, when Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen opened a location on The Hill in the town where owner Joshua Pollack first conceived of what would become an East Coast-inspired eatery empire.

A Denver classic returned this week, too: The Palace Arms reopened on May 27 with new executive chef Kim Moyle, the first female to lead the kitchen in the restaurant's seventy-year history. The space has been refreshed, as has the menu; Moyle is bringing in locally sourced products from Fitch Ranch and Mystic Mountain Mushrooms, among others. And Work & Class and Super Mega Bien, RiNo restaurants helmed by Dana Rodriguez, are back, too.

New concepts also debuted this week, including Ghost Donkey, which has an impressive selection of mezcal (though not the biggest collection in Denver), and Benzina, which boasts bocce ball courts and Neapolitan-style pies.

Here's the complete list of openings and reopenings in metro Denver this week (and finally, no closures to report!):

Restaurants and bars opening this week*:

Benzina, 4839 East Colfax Avenue

Drunken Bakery, 1411 Larimer Street

Ghost Donkey, 1750 Wewatta Street

Little Bakery House, 2439 South University Boulevard

Tip Top Savory Pies, 6565 Gunpark Drive #190, Boulder

Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder

Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder

Restaurants and bars reopening this week*

Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street

Work & Class, 2500 Larimer Street, Suite 101

Palace Arms, 321 17th Street

*Or earlier, and not included on a previous list.



What did we miss? Post a comment or email details to editorial@westword.com.