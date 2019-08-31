Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Peckish means hungry, and folks feeling peckish in Boulder have a perfectly named new chicken wing joint to flock to. Peckish offers crispy wings doused in your choice of twenty different sauces, plus lots of deep-fried things: mac and cheese bites, jalapeño corn nuggets and mini corn dogs among them. After opening earlier this week, Peckish is now open daily for lunch and dinner, staying open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 26 to September 1, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bar Openings This Week*

Altanour Grill, 2160 South Holly Street

New Century Karaoke & Restaurant, 1555 South Havana Street

Peckish, 1320 College Avenue, Boulder

Rosati's Chicago Pizza, 1067 Courtesy Road, Louisville

The Roxy Restaurant & Bar, 401 Main Street, Black Hawk

Bars Changing Names This Week*

Gold Point (from Bar Fausto, under new ownership), 3126 Larimer Street

Restaurant and Bar Closings This Week*

Bayou Bob's (Saturday), 1635 Glenarm Place

City Stacks Books & Coffee (Saturday), 1743 Wazee Street

Las Delicias, 92 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

City Stacks opened in 2015 as a cozy retail shop and cafe. Mark Antonation

"City Stacks Books & Coffee Will Close This Weekend"



EXPAND Courtesy Roxy Restaurant and Bar

"Ritzy Reno Steakhouse Lands in Black Hawk's Isle Casino Hotel"



EXPAND The Bar Fausto space has remained open throughout the transition to Gold Point, which will be officially launched with a celebration this weekend. Sarah McGill

"Gold Point Takes Over Former Bar Fausto Space This Weekend"



The original Las Delicias got a second-floor patio a few years ago. Las Delicias Facebook

"Las Delicias Loses a Link in Littleton"



EXPAND The good times will soon come to an end at Bayou Bob's. Andy Thomas

"Bayou Bob's Will Serve Its Last Gumbo on August 31"

