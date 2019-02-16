Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The food court inside the sprawling retail center at 10180 East Colfax Avenue has seen its ups and downs in the past few years. In 2016, a number of retail shops and restaurants opened under the Afrikmall banner, but that didn't last long, and then a smattering of soul-food eateries came and went. But a new wave of entrepreneurs is making a go of it, and the stretch now includes a Somali bakery cafe called Ayny's Kitchen, a Sudanese counter named Taste of Sudan and the Syrian spot Jasmine, which just opened on Friday, February 15. A Burmese counter is also in the works. While fancy market halls are taking over central Denver, the heart of Aurora now has something that could draw immigrant families as well as those seeking international flavors.

On the opposite side of town, a far trendier multi-use space called Graze & Gather just opened in Westminster. The combination work space/cafe offers breakfast and lunch with a variety of fresh-made and grab-and-go burritos, salads, pizzas, sandwiches and coffee drinks, all of which you can order and pay for at self-service kiosks. It's like the mullet of public spaces: business in the front, breakfast burritos in the rear.