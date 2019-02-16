 


4
Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Facebook/Ayny's Kitchen

Mark Antonation | February 16, 2019 | 5:53am
AA

The food court inside the sprawling retail center at 10180 East Colfax Avenue has seen its ups and downs in the past few years. In 2016, a number of retail shops and restaurants opened under the Afrikmall banner, but that didn't last long, and then a smattering of soul-food eateries came and went. But a new wave of entrepreneurs is making a go of it, and the stretch now includes a Somali bakery cafe called Ayny's Kitchen, a Sudanese counter named Taste of Sudan and the Syrian spot Jasmine, which just opened on Friday, February 15. A Burmese counter is also in the works. While fancy market halls are taking over central Denver, the heart of Aurora now has something that could draw immigrant families as well as those seeking international flavors.

On the opposite side of town, a far trendier multi-use space called Graze & Gather just opened in Westminster. The combination work space/cafe offers breakfast and lunch with a variety of fresh-made and grab-and-go burritos, salads, pizzas, sandwiches and coffee drinks, all of which you can order and pay for at self-service kiosks. It's like the mullet of public spaces: business in the front, breakfast burritos in the rear.

Continue Reading

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to our coverage.

Facebook/Jasmine

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Ayny's Kitchen Bakery Cafe (Somali), 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Jasmine Syrian Food, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Graze & Gather, 10155 Westmoor Drive, Westminster
Taste of Sudan, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants Changing Names This Week*
Ambli Mexico (from Ambli), 600 South Holly Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
L'Atelier, 1739 Pearl Street, Boulder
Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Chef Radek Cerny closed L'Atelier in Boulder on February 12, 2019.EXPAND
Chef Radek Cerny closed L'Atelier in Boulder on February 12, 2019.
Danielle Lirette

"Chef Radek Cerny Closes L'Atelier in Boulder"

Mochi muffins are coming to Aurora.EXPAND
Mochi muffins are coming to Aurora.
Courtesy Third Culture Bakery

"Third Culture Bakery Will Bring Mochi Muffins to Colorado"

One of the white pies at Babettes — with castelvetrano olives, mozzarella, ricotta and chili flakes.EXPAND
One of the white pies at Babettes — with castelvetrano olives, mozzarella, ricotta and chili flakes.
Mark Antonation

"Babettes Rises Again With New Longmont Pizzeria and Bakery"

FlyteCo owners Eric Serani (left), Jason Slingsby and Morgan O'Sullivan.EXPAND
FlyteCo owners Eric Serani (left), Jason Slingsby and Morgan O'Sullivan.
Jonathan Shikes

"FlyteCo Brewing Will Take Off on Tennyson Street This Month"

Speaking of market halls, one of Denver's newest is nearly ready to open. Broadway Market announced its final tenant, Royal Rooster, earlier this month, and will open to the public at 950 Broadway on Friday, February 22. The vibe is international, too, with Argentinian empanadas, Turkish street food, Indian curries and Roman-style pizza joining all-American fare.

If you're looking for even more cuisine from different parts of the world, peruse our list of Denver's best Ethiopian restaurants. Then cruise East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street to decide which is your own favorite.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

