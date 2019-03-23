 


4
This croque madame wouldn't be very good to go, so you might as well sit back and enjoy the atmosphere during Morin's new lunch hours.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 23, 2019 | 5:57am
AA

Lunch can be a hurried meal pulled from a paper bag, or it can be a luxurious break in the middle of the day. Morin, the indulgent French eatery that took over the old Wazee Supper Club space at 1600 15th Street last summer, wants you to slow down and enjoy lunch, even if you have hours of work ahead of you.

Plenty of light but flavorful fare, all meticulously assembled and beautifully plated, presents itself on the midday menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays beginning March 25. The opening slate includes six "petit" dishes, three salads and eight larger plates that run from a decadent croque madame to a bright tuna tartine in an emerald hue from avocado added to the tuna confit aioli. All the breads (excluding the Martin's potato roll on the burger) are made in-house, and there are also alcohol-free fermented cocktails that taste a little like kombucha. If you're going to drop a few bucks on a lavish lunch anyway, though, perhaps the three-martini lunch won't be far behind.

A precise rectangle of chickpea panisse with herb jam.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Saffron lobster bouillabaisse and shrimp toast from Morin's new lunch menu.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Kale salad with chèvre, pickled apples, sorrel and puffed grains from Morin's new lunch menu.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 18-24, with links to our recent stories:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Enchanted Oven, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
Isabel (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
La Doña (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Pupusas Paradise 2, 840 Wadsworth Boulevard
Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue
Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries, 2207 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*
Sassafras American Eatery (closing Sunday; moving to 3937 West 32nd Avenue), 2637 West 26th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Sassafras has been serving Jefferson Park since 2012.EXPAND
Mark Manger

"Sassafras Is Closing! But It Will Reopen in West Highland"

The King of Wings will soon be saucing up Wheat Ridge.
Courtesy of King of Wings

"The King of Wings Finds a Permanent Roost in Wheat Ridge"

Mark Antonation

"Ad Hominem Closes 'Till Further Notice'"

Aminata and Rougui Dia are bringing French cuisine to Belleview Station.
Courtesy of Le French

"Two French-Senegalese Sisters Are Opening a Restaurant — and It's a Big Deal"

Chef Clint Wangsnes is bring Chop Shop to South Broadway in Englewood.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"Chef Clint Wangsnes Targets South Broadway for Third Chop Shop"

With all the new restaurants coming up, it can be easy to forget our old favorites — or even those that opened within the past year. Fortunately, Best of Denver 2019 is coming next week, so you can thumb through all of our picks to jog your memory. In the meantime, here are our 2018 Best of Denver picks, along with all the winners of our Readers' Choice poll, as a refresher.

In December, we also named the best new restaurants, best new bars and best new places for cheap eats that opened in the last year, giving you more than thirty new bars and restaurants to get out there and try, if you haven't already.

Have you noticed any openings or closings around town that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

