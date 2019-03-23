Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This croque madame wouldn't be very good to go, so you might as well sit back and enjoy the atmosphere during Morin's new lunch hours.

Lunch can be a hurried meal pulled from a paper bag, or it can be a luxurious break in the middle of the day. Morin, the indulgent French eatery that took over the old Wazee Supper Club space at 1600 15th Street last summer, wants you to slow down and enjoy lunch, even if you have hours of work ahead of you.

Plenty of light but flavorful fare, all meticulously assembled and beautifully plated, presents itself on the midday menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays beginning March 25. The opening slate includes six "petit" dishes, three salads and eight larger plates that run from a decadent croque madame to a bright tuna tartine in an emerald hue from avocado added to the tuna confit aioli. All the breads (excluding the Martin's potato roll on the burger) are made in-house, and there are also alcohol-free fermented cocktails that taste a little like kombucha. If you're going to drop a few bucks on a lavish lunch anyway, though, perhaps the three-martini lunch won't be far behind.