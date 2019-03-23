Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Lunch can be a hurried meal pulled from a paper bag, or it can be a luxurious break in the middle of the day. Morin, the indulgent French eatery that took over the old Wazee Supper Club space at 1600 15th Street last summer, wants you to slow down and enjoy lunch, even if you have hours of work ahead of you.
Plenty of light but flavorful fare, all meticulously assembled and beautifully plated, presents itself on the midday menu, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays beginning March 25. The opening slate includes six "petit" dishes, three salads and eight larger plates that run from a decadent croque madame to a bright tuna tartine in an emerald hue from avocado added to the tuna confit aioli. All the breads (excluding the Martin's potato roll on the burger) are made in-house, and there are also alcohol-free fermented cocktails that taste a little like kombucha. If you're going to drop a few bucks on a lavish lunch anyway, though, perhaps the three-martini lunch won't be far behind.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 18-24, with links to our recent stories:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Enchanted Oven, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
Isabel (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
La Doña (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Pupusas Paradise 2, 840 Wadsworth Boulevard
Tandem Bar, 1300 East 17th Avenue
Yahya's Mediterranean Grill & Pastries, 2207 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*
Sassafras American Eatery (closing Sunday; moving to 3937 West 32nd Avenue), 2637 West 26th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Ad Hominem, 43 West Ninth Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Sassafras Is Closing! But It Will Reopen in West Highland"
"The King of Wings Finds a Permanent Roost in Wheat Ridge"
"Ad Hominem Closes 'Till Further Notice'"
"Two French-Senegalese Sisters Are Opening a Restaurant — and It's a Big Deal"
"Chef Clint Wangsnes Targets South Broadway for Third Chop Shop"
With all the new restaurants coming up, it can be easy to forget our old favorites — or even those that opened within the past year. Fortunately, Best of Denver 2019 is coming next week, so you can thumb through all of our picks to jog your memory. In the meantime, here are our 2018 Best of Denver picks, along with all the winners of our Readers' Choice poll, as a refresher.
In December, we also named the best new restaurants, best new bars and best new places for cheap eats that opened in the last year, giving you more than thirty new bars and restaurants to get out there and try, if you haven't already.
Have you noticed any openings or closings around town that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
