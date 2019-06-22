 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar in the Golden Triangle now has a new sibling in Castle Rock.
Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar in the Golden Triangle now has a new sibling in Castle Rock.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | June 22, 2019 | 6:59am
AA

Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar has been serving Cuban cuisine and cocktails in the Golden Triangle since 2001 and has launched a small group of Cuba Cuba Sandwicherias in the fast-casual sector over the past decade. But this week, founder Kristy Socarras Bigelow introduced a second version of the original eatery, taking aim at Castle Rock. The new outpost is a full-service restaurant with entrees like ropa vieja, lechón asado, picadillo and camarones al coco to accompany the rum bar, sandwiches, tostones and empanadas that regulars have known about for years. See the restaurant's website for hours and details.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of June 17-23, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue
Brutø, 1801 Blake Street
Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Flights Wine Cafe (moved from Morrison), 7714 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Westminster Brewing Co. (under new ownership),  7655 West 108th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Norm's Deli is coming to Zeppelin Station.
Norm's Deli is coming to Zeppelin Station.
Danielle Lirette

"Au Feu Converts to Norm's Deli at Zeppelin Station"

This gluten-free monster cookie can be found at Bug & Belle Bakery.
This gluten-free monster cookie can be found at Bug & Belle Bakery.
Bug and Belle Bakery

"Bug & Belle Bakery Opens In West Highland"

Serene Cuisine of India is now open at 2070 South University Boulevard.
Serene Cuisine of India is now open at 2070 South University Boulevard.
Mark Antonation

"Serene Cuisine of India Takes Over Former DU Breakfast Spot"

Inside the new Rita's Law in Five Points.
Inside the new Rita's Law in Five Points.
Jonathan Phillips Photography

"Rita's Law Opens Today in Five Points"

Bumble Tea is now open at East Colfax and York.
Bumble Tea is now open at East Colfax and York.
Krista Kafer

"Bumble Tea Moves Into Former Abend Gallery Building on East Colfax"

The year is nearly half over, and soon we'll be rounding up the best new restaurants that have opened so far in 2019. In the meantime, take a look at our roundup of openings and closings in May.

With so many new restaurants coming to Denver every year, it's easy to lose track of old favorites, longtime classics and newer darlings. That's why we've compiled a list of 100 restaurants we can't live without — it's called Eat Here.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

