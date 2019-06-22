Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar has been serving Cuban cuisine and cocktails in the Golden Triangle since 2001 and has launched a small group of Cuba Cuba Sandwicherias in the fast-casual sector over the past decade. But this week, founder Kristy Socarras Bigelow introduced a second version of the original eatery, taking aim at Castle Rock. The new outpost is a full-service restaurant with entrees like ropa vieja, lechón asado, picadillo and camarones al coco to accompany the rum bar, sandwiches, tostones and empanadas that regulars have known about for years. See the restaurant's website for hours and details.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of June 17-23, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue
Brutø, 1801 Blake Street
Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Flights Wine Cafe (moved from Morrison), 7714 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Westminster Brewing Co. (under new ownership), 7655 West 108th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
The year is nearly half over, and soon we'll be rounding up the best new restaurants that have opened so far in 2019. In the meantime, take a look at our roundup of openings and closings in May.
With so many new restaurants coming to Denver every year, it's easy to lose track of old favorites, longtime classics and newer darlings. That's why we've compiled a list of 100 restaurants we can't live without — it's called Eat Here.
