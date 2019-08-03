American Grind and Every Other Opening and Closing This Week

American Grind served its last burger, or rather, "burg," at Avanti Food & Beverage on May 23 before shutting down its quick-service counter there to focus on reopening across town. And now a bigger, better American Grind has emerged at 81 South Pennsylvania Street, right next door to the new Uncle (which opened on July 16). What hasn't changed its the burger joint's commitment to local, sustainable meat and produce and housemade everything — even the ketchup. The buns are baked by Rosenberg's, the beef is sourced from Buckner Family Farm in Boulder County, and tomatoes are only served when they're in season. Visit for burgs, fries, housemade ice cream and milkshakes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings from July 29 to August 4, 2019, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Street

Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, 701 12th Street, Golden

Restaurants Moving This Week

Pierogies Factory (Sunday), closing at 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard; reopening at 3795 Wadsworth Boulevard on August 6.

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

The new Pierogies Factory opens on August 6, and Mac & Cheezary will debut on September 1. Courtesy Pierogies Factory

EXPAND La Loteria Taqueria will open in late August. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Tributary Food Hall opened on August 2, 2019. Mark Antonation

EXPAND American Elm opens on West 38th Avenue on August 22. Courtesy American Elm

EXPAND Maine Shack opened on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Mark Antonation

If new is what you're after, there are plenty of spots to try. Here's our list of the ten best restaurants to open so far this year.

Still haven't found that perfect something you've been looking for in every new restaurant in town? Maybe one of the classic eateries on University Boulevard in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood has what you need. Make a visit to the Saucy Noodle, the Bonnie Brae Tavern or Bonnie Brae Ice Cream for a taste of Old Denver.

