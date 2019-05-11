Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Interstate Kitchen & Bar has served Santa Fe Drive for just shy of a decade, but the restaurant will close for good after brunch on Sunday, May 19. The mod-meets-dive eatery opened in September 2009 as one of a very few modern restaurants on the stretch of Santa Fe better known for art galleries, tacos — at El Noa Noa and El Taco de Mexico — and cheap breakfast at Swift's. Here's the message Interstate posted on its website:
It is a point of pride that we have achieved nearly a decade of service at Interstate Kitchen & Bar. We’ve been honored to contribute in that time to all the wonderful lives we have been able to witness. We’ve watched people fall in love, create families, friendships & community. With very heavy hearts we must announce that we will cease operations after brunch on 5/19/2019. We hope everyone touched by this amazing place we have shared will try to make it by one last time for hugs and whiskey! Thank you for an awesome ride!!
Interstate isn't the only restaurant that's decided to give up the ghost recently. Below is our list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 6 through 12, 2019, along with links to coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway
Owlbear Barbecue, 2826 Larimer Street
Snarf's Sandwiches, 2527 Federal Boulevard
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6240 Leetsdale Drive
So Radish, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Taqueria El Grillo, 410 South Federal Boulevard
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Atelier by Radex (after fire damage), 2011 East 17th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Under the Umbrella Bakery & Cafe (Congress Park location remains open), 300 Elati Street
Purple Door Coffee, 2962 Welton Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Now that you know what's already happened, here's a hint of what's coming. Early this year, we published a list of twenty restaurants and bars scheduled to open later this year; of them, Run for the Roses, Gaku Ramen, Pistol Whip, Tatsu Izakaya and Sushi-Rama are now open.
If that's not enough, we recently published a list of another twenty upcoming openings, some that are just around the corner, and others that are slated for the end of the year.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
