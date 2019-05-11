 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Interstate Kitchen & Bar will close after brunch on Sunday, May 19.EXPAND
Interstate Kitchen & Bar will close after brunch on Sunday, May 19.
Sarah McGill

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | May 11, 2019 | 5:53am
AA

Interstate Kitchen & Bar has served Santa Fe Drive for just shy of a decade, but the restaurant will close for good after brunch on Sunday, May 19. The mod-meets-dive eatery opened in September 2009 as one of a very few modern restaurants on the stretch of Santa Fe better known for art galleries, tacos — at El Noa Noa and El Taco de Mexico — and cheap breakfast at Swift's. Here's the message Interstate posted on its website:

It is a point of pride that we have achieved nearly a decade of service at Interstate Kitchen & Bar. We’ve been honored to contribute in that time to all the wonderful lives we have been able to witness. We’ve watched people fall in love, create families, friendships & community. With very heavy hearts we must announce that we will cease operations after brunch on 5/19/2019. We hope everyone touched by this amazing place we have shared will try to make it by one last time for hugs and whiskey! Thank you for an awesome ride!!

Interstate isn't the only restaurant that's decided to give up the ghost recently. Below is our list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 6 through 12, 2019, along with links to coverage.

Related Stories

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This WeekEXPAND
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway
Owlbear Barbecue, 2826 Larimer Street
Snarf's Sandwiches, 2527 Federal Boulevard
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6240 Leetsdale Drive
So Radish, 5711 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Taqueria El Grillo, 410 South Federal Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Atelier by Radex (after fire damage), 2011 East 17th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Under the Umbrella Bakery & Cafe (Congress Park location remains open), 300 Elati Street
Purple Door Coffee, 2962 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

This purple door will close for good at the end of today.EXPAND
This purple door will close for good at the end of today.
Danielle Lirette

"Purple Door Closes Five Points Cafe, Sets Focus on Roasting"

Ready for this chicken sandwich at Avanti? Cluck, yeah!
Ready for this chicken sandwich at Avanti? Cluck, yeah!
Chicken Rebel

"Chicken Rebel Plans Temporary Roost at Avanti"

You mess with the bull, you get the, um, huevos.EXPAND
You mess with the bull, you get the, um, huevos.
Mark Antonation

"Morning Collective Owner Debuts New All-Day Taco Concept Today"

A selection of tacos at Taqueria El Grillo.EXPAND
A selection of tacos at Taqueria El Grillo.
Mark Antonation

"A New Taqueria Comes to Federal Boulevard"

These adorable steamed buns will show up as occasional specials on the Yuan Wonton truck.EXPAND
These adorable steamed buns will show up as occasional specials on the Yuan Wonton truck.
Penelope Wong

"You Won't Want to Miss Chef Penelope Wong's New Dumpling Truck"

Get ready for some Owlbear barbecue.EXPAND
Get ready for some Owlbear barbecue.
Mark Antonation

"Owlbear Barbecue to Launch Larimer Street Restaurant This Week"

Now that you know what's already happened, here's a hint of what's coming. Early this year, we published a list of twenty restaurants and bars scheduled to open later this year; of them, Run for the Roses, Gaku Ramen, Pistol Whip, Tatsu Izakaya and Sushi-Rama are now open.

If that's not enough, we recently published a list of another twenty upcoming openings, some that are just around the corner, and others that are slated for the end of the year.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >