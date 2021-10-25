Support Us

Social Sightings: A Can't-Miss Truffle Dinner Is Coming and More

October 25, 2021 5:57AM

Polpetti di ricotta is on the fall menu at Olivia.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Italian eatery Olivia just posted this new fall dish, a ricotta fritter called polpetti di ricotta that's served on top of spicy Calabrian chili arrabbiata with blistered cherry tomatoes. But the restaurant also announced some other tasty news: Following a November team trip to Piedmont, Bologna and Rome, Italy, it will be cooking up three seven-course truffle dinners with both white and black Piedmont truffles on December 11, 12 and 13. These dinners sell out quickly, and reservations open up Tuesday, October 26, so be ready to book your table.
At Death & Co., the cocktail bar inside the Ramble Hotel in RiNo, new fall drinks are now on the menu, including the Beach Ritual, with rum, aquavit, carrot, pepita, lemon, coconut and Bitter Truth ⁠ Aromatic Bitters, and the Desert Bloom, with mezcal, raicilla, pear eau de vie, blanc vermouth, white port and orange bitters. Cheers!
The fall weather has us craving soup, and we found a stellar one at The Bindery. Bonus: This LoHi restaurant is open all day (but closed on Mondays), so it's the perfect lunch-break getaway. The tomato soup comes with a massive grilled cheese on thick, housemade sourdough that's oozing with melted cheddar and creamy goat cheese.
Also fulfilling fall cravings is Italian restaurant Coperta. The fresh pasta here is so good, you should order two options for good measure — and since Coperta offers all the pasta dishes in two sizes (entree or the smaller starter portion), you totally can. Our picks off the current menu: the cavatelli with braised beef and lamb ragu, and the pillowy broccoli leaf and ricotta ravioli.
The early bird gets the...bird. It's time to start planning for Thanksgiving, and if want to serve turkey, call or visit Il Porcellino Salumi. It's offering Peterson's Farm all-natural turkeys this year, as well as pre-made sides like mashed potatoes and sausage stuffing.
