Social Sightings: Five Restaurant Week Menus to Try (And Three Spots to Visit If You're Avoiding It)

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
On Friday, March 3, the nineteenth annual Denver Restaurant Week kicked off. Nearly 200 eateries are participating in this year's event, which runs through March 12. It's a great time to try a new spot or get a deal at an old favorite; each eatery is offering a prix fixe, multi-course menu for either $25, $35 or $45 per person.
Denver Restaurant Week has a lot of upsides for both businesses and diners. Not sure where to start? We're highlighting three DRW menus that we're excited to try below:
Dio Mio
3264 Larimer Street
303-562-1965
This fast-casual Italian spot (which is the sister restaurant of Redeemer Pizza) is offering a four-course meal for $45 during Denver Restaurant Week. Start with a cucumber strawberry finger lime salad, then choose from two appetizer options: artichoke salad or salmon crudo. For the pasta course, pick from rigatoni with fennel sausage and kale or spaghetti with jumbo lump crab meat, beurre blanc and capers. for dessert, there's key lime tart.
El Rancho
29260 US-40 Evergreen
303-228-1634
The historic El Rancho recently reopened under new ownership, with restaurateur Frank Bonanno now heading up its operations. Get a taste for this rebooted classic with its Denver Restaurant Week deal: three courses for $45, with several options for each course. Some standouts include beer-battered cheese curds to start, a bowl of elk chili or a trip to the salad bar, and an entree option of a full pound of smoked pulled pork with two sides, such as mashed potatoes and collard greens.
Noble Riot
1336 27th Street
303-993-5330
This wine bar also happens to make some of the best fried chicken in town (gluten-free, too). You can taste it for yourself during Denver Restaurant Week, where the $45 deal includes an appetizer (Mediterranean spreads or a cheese plate), the fried chicken or a surprise chef's choice entree, and chocolate tahini terrine or affogato for dessert.
Even if you don't enjoy competing with crowds, this is a good week to eat out. So we're also shining a spotlight on three eateries that are skipping out DRW, but should still be on the top of your go-to list:
Hop Alley
3500 Larimer Street
720-379-8340
Chef Tommy Lee's high-energy Chinese eatery just reopened last week after renovations that include more seating. Hop Alley is currently offering live Dungeness crab, available in three styles: Hong Kong, Singapore chili or Typhoon Shelter.
Hey Kiddo
4337 Tennyson Street
720-778-2977
The newest addition from chef Kelly Whitaker's Id Est Hospitality Group has been open for just over a month, and it's getting a lot of buzz. Head here for oysters, caviar and Korean fried chicken. Or simply pop into the back bar, Ok Yeah, for a drink: There are no beverage menus; instead, bartenders craft custom libations for each guest.
Major Tom
2845 Larimer Street
Even newer to the scene is Major Tom, the sister concept to Beckon. This addition is focused on small plates and was designed to be more approachable than its high-end, tasting-menu sibling. The current lineup includes several savory terrines, a thick-cut heritage pork chop and fresh baked pastries for dessert.