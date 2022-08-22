Support Us

Social Sightings: Three New Lunches (and a Happy Hour) to Try

August 22, 2022 6:50AM

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

In February, the California-based Water Grill opened its Denver location — a massive 200-seat restaurant with fresh seafood aplenty, all sourced from the owner's King's Seafood Company. Now it's expanded its hours, opening at 11 a.m. daily for lunch with a daytime menu that includes an ocean of options, including the popular fish and chips made with wild Icelandic cod.
Instagram: @watergrill
click to enlarge
Both thin, tavern-style and thicker Sicilian style pies are available in three sizes at Roca's.
Molly Martin
Chef Alex Seidel's Union Station eatery, Mercantile, just opened an outpost at DIA, but that's not the only project that the James Beard Award winner has taken on. In April, he reopened Lakewood's Frontroom Pizza as Roca's, which now offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and starting at noon on Sunday, when its entire menu of fresh-made pasta and tavern-style and Sicilian pies is available.
Instagram: @rocaspizzaandpasta
From the Hip Photo

One of our picks for the ten best pizza places in Denver is now open for a mid-day slice fix. Famous Original J's specializes in big New York-style pies, which you can now order from the window starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Instagram: @famousoriginaljspizza
click to enlarge
Molly Martin

Point Easy, which opened in Whittier in late June but suffered a tragedy when co-owner Denn Phelps passed away suddenly less than a month later, is continuing to honor his memory with stellar food and service. The latest addition: happy hour, which is available from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and includes deals on items like a rotating popcorn, charcuterie, honeycomb bread, oysters, featured cocktails and more.
Instagram: @point_easy_denver
