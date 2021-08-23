Social Sightings: Soft Serve on Thai Buns and More

Monday mornings can be tough, but this series goes down easy. Social Sightings is a quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. Whet your appetite for the week ahead.
It's back: Melted has reopened at the Source with new GM and pastry chef Alayna Buster at the helm. With a few weeks of summer left, now is the perfect time to stop by for its rotating soft-serve flavors and vegan options loaded in a brightly colored cone or served on a sweet Thai bun with a drizzle of condensed milk and sprinkles.
Misfit Snackbar's ever-changing menu always has the most creative items in town, and chef/owner Bo Portyko often uses his culinary powers for good. Exhibit A: Through the end of August, he's donating all proceeds from the Kofta Chalau (fried lamb kofta with saffron tomato lentils, cumin squash purée and lemon garlic yogurt) to support aid in Afghanistan.
Chipotle doesn't change its menu often, but right now it's testing out a new addition in the Denver area: vegan chorizo made with natural pea-based protein flavored with ancho and chipotle (appropriate) peppers, tomato paste, garlic and smoked paprika. If it goes national, this would be the first plant-based protein added to the menu since the 2014 debut of sofritas.
Through August 29, you can get free delivery on plant-based chorizo orders on the Chipotle website and app.
Late night just got a little tastier in RiNo: Score happy-hour deals at Cart-Driver's Larimer Street location from 10 p.m. to midnight daily. Options include the Daisy (margherita) pizza, sardines and bread, and a dealer's choice cocktail.
One of our picks for the six best doughnut shops
in Denver, Berkeley Donuts, has relaunched its 1:1 Teacher Program just in time for the new school year. Fans of early-morning sweets can now add a doughnut or a coffee for a teacher, and the shop will match every one bought, hand-delivering the goods to schools in northwest Denver every Thursday.
Email berkeleydonutorders@hopsandpie.com
; order must be placed by 5 p.m. every Tuesday.
We were impressed with Redeemer's slices
when the pizza joint debuted in late July. On Monday, August 23, reservations will open up for the dining room, with indoor service and an expanded menu starting August 25 that includes such items as Caesar salad, garlic knots and crunchy cauliflower.
One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year
gave us a little teaser this week when chef Max MacKissock posted the retro-inspired logo for A5, the steakhouse opening "soon" in the former home of Morin (and the Wazee Lounge before that) at 15th and Wazee streets.
