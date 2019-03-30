Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Property developer and ice cream socialist Paul Tamburello, whose tasty ventures always remember those in need, just landed his latest Little Man creamery kiosk in Stapleton's Eastbridge shopping center. It's called the Constellation Ice Cream, and it's built to resemble a Lockheed Constellation aircraft, complete with a 75-foot wing that extends over the plaza and sidewalk below. The impressive structure was fabricated by Felipe Tamayo Rosas of Arizona Model Aircrafters in Ensenada, Mexico, and shipped to Denver in seven semi trucks. "I'll never forget the first time I was in a plane as a kid and saw Denver from 10,000 feet," Tamburello recalls. "We hope this little building captures that sense of 'Aha!'"

The little building opens to the public today (Saturday, March 30), with many of Little Man's favorite flavors, plus a few new surprises just for this location. Don't miss the "Connie Pop," a baked Alaska on a stick with a flambéed meringue topping. Show up for the grand opening starting at 11 a.m. with a piece of luggage and you'll be given a luggage tag that will enter you into a drawing to win a vacation at the new TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York City (where an actual Lockheed Constellation was installed as the hotel's bar). Like all of Little Man's outposts, a Scoop for Scoop program will be instituted here; this one will benefit STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs at Denver schools and nonprofit organizations.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 25-31, plus coverage of current and upcoming openings.