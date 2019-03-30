Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Property developer and ice cream socialist Paul Tamburello, whose tasty ventures always remember those in need, just landed his latest Little Man creamery kiosk in Stapleton's Eastbridge shopping center. It's called the Constellation Ice Cream, and it's built to resemble a Lockheed Constellation aircraft, complete with a 75-foot wing that extends over the plaza and sidewalk below. The impressive structure was fabricated by Felipe Tamayo Rosas of Arizona Model Aircrafters in Ensenada, Mexico, and shipped to Denver in seven semi trucks. "I'll never forget the first time I was in a plane as a kid and saw Denver from 10,000 feet," Tamburello recalls. "We hope this little building captures that sense of 'Aha!'"
The little building opens to the public today (Saturday, March 30), with many of Little Man's favorite flavors, plus a few new surprises just for this location. Don't miss the "Connie Pop," a baked Alaska on a stick with a flambéed meringue topping. Show up for the grand opening starting at 11 a.m. with a piece of luggage and you'll be given a luggage tag that will enter you into a drawing to win a vacation at the new TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York City (where an actual Lockheed Constellation was installed as the hotel's bar). Like all of Little Man's outposts, a Scoop for Scoop program will be instituted here; this one will benefit STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs at Denver schools and nonprofit organizations.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 25-31, plus coverage of current and upcoming openings.
Restaurants Opening This Week*
The Constellation Ice Cream (Saturday), 10175 East 29th Drive
Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Avenue
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 1998 18th Street
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie, 10782 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches, 3326 Tejon Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Empourium Brewing Will Connect the Beer Dots on Tennyson Street"
"Sink Hole Will Open on Broadway...and You'll Welcome This One"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Famous Yokohama Chain Brings Japanese Barbecue to Denver"
Some day, one of these new restaurants may be the best of its kind in town. Until then, read about this year's Best of Denver 2019 winners in 116 Food & Drink categories. Find out if your favorite coffeehouse, bakery, barbecue joint or Old Denver restaurant made the cut.
Our Best New Restaurant and Best New Bar selections come after months of serious deliberation and after many meals and drinks in the city's top establishments. The decision is never easy; here's how we picked the best restaurant to open in 2018, and the top new bar of the year, too.
Have you spotted any other openings or closing that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!