 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The Constellation takes off today in Stapleton.EXPAND
The Constellation takes off today in Stapleton.
Mark Antonation

Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 30, 2019 | 7:54am
AA

Property developer and ice cream socialist Paul Tamburello, whose tasty ventures always remember those in need, just landed his latest Little Man creamery kiosk in Stapleton's Eastbridge shopping center. It's called the Constellation Ice Cream, and it's built to resemble a Lockheed Constellation aircraft, complete with a 75-foot wing that extends over the plaza and sidewalk below. The impressive structure was fabricated by Felipe Tamayo Rosas of Arizona Model Aircrafters in Ensenada, Mexico, and shipped to Denver in seven semi trucks. "I'll never forget the first time I was in a plane as a kid and saw Denver from 10,000 feet," Tamburello recalls. "We hope this little building captures that sense of 'Aha!'"

The little building opens to the public today (Saturday, March 30), with many of Little Man's favorite flavors, plus a few new surprises just for this location. Don't miss the "Connie Pop," a baked Alaska on a stick with a flambéed meringue topping. Show up for the grand opening starting at 11 a.m. with a piece of luggage and you'll be given a luggage tag that will enter you into a drawing to win a vacation at the new TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York City (where an actual Lockheed Constellation was installed as the hotel's bar). Like all of Little Man's outposts, a Scoop for Scoop program will be instituted here; this one will benefit STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs at Denver schools and nonprofit organizations.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 25-31, plus coverage of current and upcoming openings.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The wing of the Constellation extends over the sidewalk on East 29th Drive in Stapleton.EXPAND
The wing of the Constellation extends over the sidewalk on East 29th Drive in Stapleton.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants Opening This Week*
The Constellation Ice Cream (Saturday), 10175 East 29th Drive
Dry Storage, 3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 West 42nd Avenue
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, 1998 18th Street
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie, 10782 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches, 3326 Tejon Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Empourium Brewing will be pouring this weekend.EXPAND
Empourium Brewing will be pouring this weekend.
Jonathan Shikes

"Empourium Brewing Will Connect the Beer Dots on Tennyson Street"

The Sink Hole rises in a former wig shop.EXPAND
The Sink Hole rises in a former wig shop.
Westword

"Sink Hole Will Open on Broadway...and You'll Welcome This One"

Gyu-Kaku brings a new style of Japanese restaurant to a new Denver neighborhood.EXPAND
Gyu-Kaku brings a new style of Japanese restaurant to a new Denver neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

"Famous Yokohama Chain Brings Japanese Barbecue to Denver"

Some day, one of these new restaurants may be the best of its kind in town. Until then, read about this year's Best of Denver 2019 winners in 116 Food & Drink categories. Find out if your favorite coffeehouse, bakery, barbecue joint or Old Denver restaurant made the cut.

Our Best New Restaurant and Best New Bar selections come after months of serious deliberation and after many meals and drinks in the city's top establishments. The decision is never easy; here's how we picked the best restaurant to open in 2018, and the top new bar of the year, too.

Have you spotted any other openings or closing that aren't on our list?  Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: