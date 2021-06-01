Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2021

On May 27, Palace Arms reopened with decadent desserts and their first ever female executive chef, Kim Moyle.

The list of restaurant openings in May is not quite as long as it was for April, but there's still an impressive number of additions, considering that bars and restaurants were just allowed to return to full occupancy with no social distancing requirements on May 16. New locations of established concepts Bartaco, Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Snarf's debuted, while Boulder's Arcana was replaced by Supermoon, an Asian-inspired eatery from the same team.

This month also saw the return of six restaurants that reopened following lengthy, pandemic-related closures, including two hotel fine-dining heavy-hitters that now have female chefs leading the kitchen: Edge, the restaurant inside The Four Seasons, and The Brown Palace's Palace Arms.

Despite the ongoing struggles of the restaurant industry, closures in May were few and far between, although the list does include two eateries from top Denver restaurateurs. Lon Symensma announced the end of Cho77 on the 16th Street Mall; he will be reopening the space as dumpling and noodle bar YumCha in late June. And Troy Guard closed his flagship restaurant TAG, in Larimer Square, after its last service on May 15.

Here's our complete list of openings, reopenings, and closures in May:

Restaurants and bars opening in May*:

Bartaco, 2001 West 32nd Avenue

Benzina, 4839 East Colfax Avenue

Big Easy's Crepe Kitchen, operating out of 709 West Eighth Avenue

Dew Drop Inn, 1033 East 17th Avenue

Drunken Bakery, 1411 Larimer Street

Exalted Sandwich, operating out of 810 Vallejo Street

Ghost Donkey, 1750 Wewatta Street

Hollan Dazed, 1275 East First Avenue, Broomfield

The LetUp Eatery, 9696 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Little Bakery House, 2439 South University Boulevard

MainStage Brewing Company, 450 Mains Street, Lyons

OBC Wine Project, 824 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins

Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder

Snarf's at the Spire, 891 14th Street

Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder

EXPAND Chef Jessica Biederman is the new chef at the refreshed Edge Restaurant which reopened May 31. The Four Seasons

Restaurants and bars reopening in May*

Edge Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th Street

Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway

Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street

Work & Class, 2500 Larimer Street, Suite 101

Palace Arms, 321 17th Street

Twin Fin Poke, 2720 South Colorado Boulevard

Restaurants and bars closing in May*

Cho77, 1520 16th Street

Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway

Miss B's Vietnamese, food truck

Nug Nugs Diner (formerly Kyle's Kitchen), 4018 Tennyson Street

TAG, 1441 Larimer Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Have you spotted any openings or closings not listed here? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

