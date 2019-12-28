Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you can bake biscuits well, does it stand to reason that you can also make pizza dough? The model has worked for a couple of businesses in town, including the Basil Doc's Pizza at 330 Holly Street and the Fat Sully's/Denver Biscuit Co. combo. Mic's Craft Kitchen is giving it a go, too, firing up the oven in the morning for buttermilk biscuit sandwiches before moving to pizza and calzones for lunch and dinner. Mic's is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
While not every Denver eatery is rolling in dough, no restaurants in the metro area called it quits over the past few days. Here's our complete list of openings and closings this week, with links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Coffee for People, 3000 Zuni Street
Mic's Craft Kitchen, 7531 East Iliff Avenue
Orion Sushi, 11068 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
