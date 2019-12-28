Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Tavern Platt Park will be open this weekend, but will close for good on New Year's Eve.

If you can bake biscuits well, does it stand to reason that you can also make pizza dough? The model has worked for a couple of businesses in town, including the Basil Doc's Pizza at 330 Holly Street and the Fat Sully's/Denver Biscuit Co. combo. Mic's Craft Kitchen is giving it a go, too, firing up the oven in the morning for buttermilk biscuit sandwiches before moving to pizza and calzones for lunch and dinner. Mic's is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

While not every Denver eatery is rolling in dough, no restaurants in the metro area called it quits over the past few days. Here's our complete list of openings and closings this week, with links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Coffee for People, 3000 Zuni Street

Mic's Craft Kitchen, 7531 East Iliff Avenue

Orion Sushi, 11068 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

In-N-Out Burger will join Shake Shack as recent arrivals in the Denver burger battle. Lindsey Bartlett

"Aurora Getting an In-N-Out Burger in 2020"



The Post Brewing Co. will soon be serving hauntingly good fried chicken in Estes Park. Courtesy of the Stanley Hotel

"The Post Brewing Co. Takes Aim at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park"



EXPAND The Tavern Platt Park will close on South Pearl Street on December 31. Mark Antonation

"Last Call for the Tavern Platt Park!"

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.