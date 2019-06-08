Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Bacon Social House is now serving breakfast all day at its new Littleton location.

The theme on the dining scene this week was expansion, as five Denver restaurants added locations around the metro area. Bacon Social House doubled down with a new breakfast-all-day outpost in downtown Littleton, complete with a rooftop patio. Ten-year-old Denver Pizza Co. opened a second takeout operation in the Mayfair neighborhood, while Cherry Hills Sushi Co. also targeted east Denver with its new Park Hill Sushi Co., which moved into half of the building once occupied by Tante Louise on East Colfax Avenue. Multi-location Italian chain Mici Handcrafted Italian increased its stable of restaurants to six, opening one in Parker. And Chicken Rebel added to its food truck business with a counter at Avanti Food & Beverage, which will operate for the next four months while the sandwich company's brick-and-mortar location is being built a few blocks away at 3622 Tejon Street.

Dessert lovers can rejoice: Chef Ian Kleinman is back in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood after a several-month hiatus of his Inventing Room Dessert Shop. Expect a few new surprises to go with the chef's lineup of chilly treats. And nearby on West 38th Avenue, Revelry Kitchen has shuttered, but it looks to be a temporary situation. A notice on the breakfast restaurant's Facebook page reads: "Big News, y’all. Revelry is moving! We have to close briefly for the move but we’ll have more details soon."

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the first week of June, plus links to current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Amethyst Coffee (inside Realm), 3851 Steele Street

Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street

Chicken Rebel (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Denver Pizza Co., 908 Jersey Street

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 14275 Lincoln Street, Thornton

Mici, 11290 Twenty Mile Road, Parker

Park Hill Sushi Co., 4900 East Colfax Avenue

Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place

Zomo Asian + American Eatery, 3457 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*

Revelry Kitchen (moving to new location), 4140 West 38th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Wondering what else you've missed? Last month was big for everything from barbecue to vegan eats; check out our roundup of restaurants that opened in May.

We're always on the lookout for openings and closings, in order to keep you posted on what's happening on the scene. And at the end of the year, we list them all. Last year the Denver dining scene continued to grow at a rpid pace, with well over 200 new restaurants and bars. Here's the complete roll call for 2018.

