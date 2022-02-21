Social Sightings: A Popular Pizza Place Expands and More

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Blue Pan Pizza, which is known for its Detroit-style pies, now has room to welcome even more customers at its West Highland location. Owners Giles Flanagin and Jeff Smokevitch signed a lease for the space at 3940 West 32nd Avenue (next door to its original address) in January 2020. The pandemic delayed progress on the expansion project, but it's finally complete, and the new dining room is now welcoming guests at the location — which hadn't offered dine-in at all since March 2020.
Instagram: @bluepanpizza
seven chefs you should be following on Instagram, including Biju Thomas, the former owner of Biju's Little Curry Shop, who moved on to an exciting new role with Outside after shuttering his eatery in 2020. Not only does Thomas post insightful cooking tips, he also has some expert advice about where to find top-notch Indian food. "Best south indian food around boulder @bawarchi_louisville and @tiffins_india_cafe," he wrote recently. "Order masala dosas crispy.. as pictured then the chili-idly, chicken 65, and get all the sambar!!!! Also... lotsa chai."
Instagram: @bijuthechefdsf
Desert Drinks & Exotics, which just opened in November at 1242 South Broadway, has shut its doors, stating that it had to close its only Colorado location "due to aspects both beyond and within [its] control." But if you love trying candy, soda, chips and other goodies from around the world, fear not: It's a Bodega is taking over the space, and will celebrate with a grand opening on February 26 (from noon to 10 p.m.) and 27 (from noon to 6 p.m.).
Instagram: @its_a_bodega