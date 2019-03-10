Reader: Come to Colorado for the Scenery, Not the Barbecue!

Barbecue restaurants have been opening all around the city over the past year, from hole-in-the-wall joints to more mainstream spots. That made it tough, but tasty, to eat our way around town to come up with the final lineup for our recent list of Denver's Ten Best Barbecue Joints — 2019 Edition.
The saucy debate started almost as soon as we served up our picks, with some readers wondering why we're still talking about meat at all, while others push for their favorites in this former cowtown.
Agrees Kellie:
GQue is by far the best!!
Says Richard:
I've been to a few on the list, but hands down the best BBQ in the area is Ragin' Hog BBQ near Lowell Boulevard and West 44th Avenue. It's a small shop but all of their stuff is fresh and very good.
Adds Nathan:
Yazoo BBQ is most excellent.
But Sue argues:
Come to Colorado mountains for the lifestyle, the setting. Do not come for the barbecue. It is just not good here.
Notes Bill:
Every place you can get dead cow.
Concludes Anna:
Why is this a question? Why are people still eating meat?
For those who side with Anna and are looking for meat-free meals, this past week we also served up "These Ten Vegan Fast-Food Joints Are Here for Your Vegan Lifestyle." Plants make people happy, too.
Meanwhile, one of our favorite barbecue spots didn't make the cut...because it's hit the road. TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Que & Catering, a mobile barbecue trailer that was more or less permanently parked at 599 West Littleton Boulevard, is moving on. Owner James Diaz says he's looking for new opportunities in Oklahoma. That state's gain is our loss.
What do you think of Denver's barbecue? Meat-eating in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at cafe@westword.com.
