Beer Calendar: New Beers From Raices, Woods Boss and Great Divide

Like many breweries, Breckenridge Brewery has been doing what it can to help health-care workers.

You've heard the howls at 8 p.m. Maybe you've howled alongside those voices in the night. Now, two breweries have created projects named for the nightly cry, which celebrates first responders and health-care workers, but also marks the complicated angst of the times we are living through.

On Friday, Greeley's Wiley Roots Brewing will release Howl at the Moon Together, a hard selzer made with blood oranges. The 4.5 percent ABV beverage will be available at the brewery, but it will also be distributed to liquor stores across the Denver area. All profits will be donated to the WeldWerks Community Foundation, which is providing money to a variety of health-care causes.

Meanwhile, Breckenridge Brewery has created the Howler Crowler, custom-labeled 32-ounce Crowler cans filled with your choice of Breck beer. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of Howler Crowlers will be donated to Project C.U.R.E., which donates medical supplies to hospitals in need. Howler Crowlers will be available for delivery or pick-up from the Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery (2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton) starting today.

Wednesday, April 22

Join Alyssa Thorpe, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery's head brewer (and Instagram influencer Southern Beer Girl) at 5 p.m. on Instagram Live for a brewhouse tour. Thorpe and brewery general manager Chad Bratt will also take questions and show you how the beer is made. See how "we make our adventurous beers while on lockdown," the brewery says.

For Earth Day, Raices Brewing releases Armonía, a beer/wine hybrid that is only available in very limited quantities in 750ml bottles. There is also an Earth Day package that includes two snifter glasses.

Cerebral Brewing has three fresh beers in cans. The first is All Together, a 6.2 percent ABV "worldwide, open-ended collaboration IPA" that was spearheaded by Brooklyn's Other Half Brewing. "Community is at the heart of what we hold most dear about the craft beer industry," Cerebral says. "We will be donating the proceeds to not only our taproom staff that have been impacted, but also to the Bartenders Guild at large. Through adversity our tribe is tested, but in unity we’ll weather any storm." The beer is brewed with Golden Promise malt, oats and dextrin malt and hopped with Mosaic and New Zealand Cascade in the whirlpool and dry hopped with Mosaic, Citra, New Zealand Cascade and Strata. The second beer is Holding Pattern, a 7.2 percent ABV IPA with Mosaic, Galaxy & Columbus hops. The third is Inhabited Form, a 5.6 percent lager that was fermented in Cerebral's wooden foeder and hopped with Galaxy, Debittered Citra and Citra.

Woods Boss Brewing will have two new beers available to go from its taproom today. Bright Side of the Road Finklestad's Helles Bock is a 7.1 percent ABV collaboration with Chad Hatlestad of the BSG malt company. It has "aromas of fresh-baked bread alongside bright citrus and slight floral notes. Soft baguette-crust malt tones with delightful floral and subtle herbal tones and bright citrus character," the brewery says. The second beer is No Root No Peacock American Blonde, a 5.4 percent ABV beer made with strawberry and Mandarin oranges.

Cerveceria Colorado, the offshoot of Denver Beer Co., has a limited number of bomber bottles of Chocolate Chile Churro Stout available in the taproom. "Oozing with the flavors of Mexico, this sweet stout was brewed with cinnamon, vanilla and chocolate for a delicious combination. The addition of chile ancho and chipotle chiles adds a bit of smokiness with a subtle chile flavor. The final touch is the rare chocolate habanero pepper for a bit of heat," the brewery says. Pre-order, delivery and to-go are all available.

Thursday, April 23

Join Chris Bell, co-founder and head brewer at Call to Arms; Dave Bergen, co-founder and director of brewing at Joyride Brewing; and Justin Baccary, founder and president of Station 26 Brewing, for a virtual tasting and happy hour at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. Chris, Dave and Justin will be sampling two beers from each brewery, and they invite you to join in and drink the beers with them as they provide tasting notes, ingredients used and stories behind the beer, all while answering questions from a live chat. The beers are: Call to Arms Hangin' In There Dry-Hopped Sour Blonde Ale and Brofessional Juicer West Coast IPA; Joyride That Would Really Hit the Spot Hefeweizen and The IPA Experiment #11; and Station 26 Schwarzbier and Juicy Banger IPA.

Master Cicerone and former Blue Moon Brewing employee Daniel Imdieke is back with his Beer 101 Happy Hour at 4 p.m. on Zoom. This time, he'll be tasting a couple of GABF medal winners: Comrade Brewing Company Superpower IPA and WeldWerks Brewing Company Juicy Bits. So it will be an East Coast versus West Coast thing. Drink along with him on his Zoom Beer 101 Happy Hour call.

Friday, April 24

Join Denver Beer Co. and former governor and current U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour. They'll be tasting Mango Rico, Maui Express and Chocolate Chile Churro Stout. "We'll talk about the state of the state, the history of beer in Colorado, maybe some politics and other nonsense," the brewery says. Order beer to go or via delivery in advance, then tune in on Facebook Live or YouTube.

Great Divide Brewing unveils two new beers and rejuvenates two others for the spring. The first new beer is Margarita Gose, a slightly sour, 5.8 percent ABV German-style wheat beer that was partially aged in tequila barrels and enhanced with lime purée, makrut lime leaf and Himalayan pink salt. It will be available in the taproom to go and distributed to liquor stores in six-packs. The second new beer is S’mores Yeti, a 9.5 percent ABV version of the brewery's famed Yeti Imperial Stout that was flavored to give you a campfire feeling. Then there is Hazy IPA, a juicy and balanced New England-style IPA that is now available in six-packs, and Roadie Grapefruit Radler, a 4.2 percent ABV seasonal that is back with its easy-drinking vibe.

Copper Kettle Brewing is turning nine, and while its anniversary party has been postponed, the brewery is still releasing a beer called Hazy Morals to honor the occasion. It's an 8.75 percent ABV New England-style hazy IPA. In addition, the brewery will host a toast to its ninth anniversary at 6 p.m. on Instagram Live. "One of our owners will be talking about Copper Kettle and how it blossomed into what it is now," the brewery says.

Seedstock Brewing releases its Gratzer, a traditional smoked Polish beer that was typically brewed for special occasions. "We brewed this beer using 100 percent oak-smoked wheat malt, so it definitely has a smokey aroma. The sweetness of the smoke combined with the spiciness of Saaz hops creates an incredibly crisp beer — dare we say, the true champagne of beers," Seedstock says. "But at only 3.2 percent ABV, you can drink this beer without risk of a champagne headache." Get it to go in Crowlers.

Ratio Beerworks releases its latest canned beer, If You Want Blood, at 3 p.m. This blood-orange IPA was fermented with blood-orange purée "for a burst of bright citrus flavors and tartness, with a boatload of Citra and El Dorado hops," the brewery says. It will be available to go in six-packs.

Novel Strand Brewing continues its COVID Chronicles weekly can releases with three beers. They are: Kiwi, an unfiltered hoppy beer showcasing New Zealand hops; Koala, an unfiltered hoppy beer made with Australian hops; and Deleted Scenes Take 6, with Azacca, El Dorado, Equanot, Strata and Southern Tropic hops.

Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada will have a new beer available at noon in four-packs called ColoREDical Colorado Common Red Lager. What makes the 5.3 percent ABV beer a Colorado Common and not a California Common (which is the name of the style)? "It was brewed in Colorado, not California," the brewery says. The beer was fermented with a lager yeast, but at warmer ale temps. "Mild fruitiness and a tawny red color round out this medium-bodied beer that's big on flavor but easy drinkin'." Brewers Chris and Jake will talk about the beer on Facebook Live at 4 p.m., and there will be food from El Jefe's Smothered Brats and Tots from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

The Colorado Brewers Guild celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, but like everyone and everything else, it will have to do it from a socially-distant perspective. To that end, you can join the organization and brewers from around the state on Zoom for an afternoon of fun (just make sure you get some local beer to go first). Details are still in the works, but the ticketed event will include Joyride Brewing's Dave Bergen, former Blue Moon brewmaster and current owner of Ceria Brewing Keith Villa, WeldWerks co-founder Neil Fisher, the Ska Brewing crew and, uh, Jonathan Shikes, Westword beer writer and author of Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing. You'll have the opportunity to ask your favorite brewers questions during the segments, too. "The COVID-19 pandemic forced the CBG to suspend two of our biggest fundraisers — Collaboration Fest and Colorado Pint Day 2020 — and your participation in this online Zoom event will make it possible to accomplish our mission to promote, propel and protect independent craft breweries across Colorado for the next 25 years and beyond," the CBG says. Post what you're drinking with #HappyBeerthdayCBG and #StateofCraftBeer. Zoom access info will be emailed the week before the event. Koozies and T-shirts will be mailed after the event.

"Put on your masks and take a break from your house to snag a couple of bottles of our newest brew: Rum Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman with Cinnamon and Vanilla." That's the word from River North Brewery, which will have bottles of this 12.8 percent ABV imperial stout to go at both of its taprooms starting at 1 p.m.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood brings back Sippin’ on a Cloud, a double hazy IPA that was brewed "with a copious amount of Sabro, Mosaic, Ekuanot, and Enigma hops producing notes of coconut, pineapple, and tangerine," the brewery says. Westfax also has Small Batch: Peach Cobbler Sour Ale, which was brewed with peaches, cinnamon, and vanilla, "producing a sweet, but sour with just the right amount of spice from the cinnamon to help replicate the flavors of peach cobbler."

Friday, May 1

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield has a new beer available called Key Lime Pie Velvet. The milshake-style IPA was made with fresh Key lime juice, lactose, vanilla and orange-blossom honey. "What's your favorite part about Key lime pie? Well for us, it's the beautiful way the sweetness plays with the tartness of the limes," the brewery says. Now, "you'll have the chance to try our shot at mastering this delicate balance." Take it to go.