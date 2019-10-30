Beer Calendar: Muertos Beers, Brewery Anniversaries and a Dunkel Heist

For the Love of Craft, a new documentary short produced by the Boulder-based Brewers Association, was recently accepted into the Denver Film Festival, which runs from today through November 10, and will have a couple of screenings next week: 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at UA Pavilions; 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at The Lyric in Fort Collins; and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at UA Pavilions.

"The film peels back the label of what it means to be a craft brewer and reveals the true heart of craft by introducing the people behind it," says the BA, the trade group representing independent craft breweries nationwide. "From the luminaries and icons of the craft world to the industry’s newest players, the film dives deep to expose the desires, dreams, wisdom and naiveté of people pursuing their passions."

Other For the Love of Craft producers include Studio C3 and Charlie Papazian, founder of the BA and the Great American Beer Festival. The film premiered last spring at the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference in Denver.

Wednesday, October 30

Cerveceria Colorado, an offshoot of Denver Beer Co. next door, hosts an early Día de Muertos celebration by tapping Cerveza de Muerto at 2 p.m. "Cempasuchil, also known as marigold flowers, are the traditional flower used in ofrendas as part of the Day of the Dead tribute and celebration," the brewery explains. "Dried marigold flowers are aged on a Mexican lager to create a unique floral aroma and flavor for this special brew."

Woods Boss Brewing hosts Dark Woods Week starting today, "a dark and spooky tap takeover" featuring ten beers from the brewery's cellar (in addition to ten everyday beers). They are: Draw Knife Porter, Reviresco Scotch Ale, Baggage Car Baltic Porter, BBl Form and Function Belgian Quad, Paradisio Belgian Smoked Porter, Stadtler and Waldorf Belgian Dubbel, Funny She Doesn’t Look Druish Schwarzbier, Herbstwald Marzen, Trail God IIPA and Fifth Point Colorado IPA.

Novel Strand Brewing drops two cans at 3 p.m. The first, Queen of All Everything, was made with the unusual African Queen hops from South Africa. The second, African Queen + Strata, is part of a beer series that uses two kinds of hops in each batch.

Black Shirt Brewing brings back Laden Bough at 11 a.m. "We never imagined that a table beer brewed with our house kviek culture blend could be so wildly popular, but here we are, and we're certainly not complaining," the brewery says. "Though this snow may have us all thinking about darker liquids, Laden Bough is one of those beers that straddles the seasons and can be enjoyed any time of year. It cuts rich foods and sauces wonderfully, and complements many of the earthy, pungent spices used in the fall and winter."

Thursday, October 31

Beer is the reason for the season at Ratio Beerworks, which will dive into the fall/winter (but mostly winter, right?) months with Darklands, a dry-hopped dark lager with notes of cocoa bean and dark toasted malt. "While dark in complexion and exhibiting malt-forward flavors, this lager is still easy-drinking," the brewery says. "It is dry-hopped with Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops, giving it a German noble-hop aroma and a crisp, clean finish."

Dunbar Kitchen & Taphouse will host the crew from Black Bottle Brewery in Fort Collins for a Halloween celebration at 5 p.m., which includes the tapping of the famed Cerealiously Count Chocula, a beer made with — what else? — Count Chocula cereal. Dunbar will also tap a barrel-aged version of the beer and hand out prizes for the best costumes.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley will release five new beers on site and to go during its annual Halloween Costume Contest from 5 to 8 p.m. The first is That John Denver Is Full of Peanut Butter, a collaboration with Hailstorm Brewing; the 12.5 percent ABV beer is described as a "rocky road imperial stout" with peanuts, marshmallows, chocolate and milk sugar. Then there's Mallow Monstah Imperial Stout brewed with marshmallows, and Cooky Monstah Imperial Stout with chocolate cookie crumbles (both are 10.5 percent ABV). The fourth beer is Triple Berry County Fair Cobbler, which is described as a "milkshake sour IPA with blueberry, raspberry and blackberry purée, graham cracker, cinnamon, vanilla and milk sugar, then dry-hopped with Lemondrop and Mandarina Bavaria hops." And finally, there is Swatches Galaxy Blue, a New England-style IPA with Citra, El Dorado and Galaxy hops. As for the costume contest, it includes best individual, best couple and best group categories, with prizes for the winners.

Friday, November 1

Join Liberati Brewery and Kitchen for its first anniversary and its first bottle release. There will be a complimentary apertivo spread of Roman-style pizza, cigars on the patio, giveaways and commemorative glassware, and fruited oenobeers (beer/wine hybrids) tapped hourly between 4 and 9 p.m. (including Peach Raspberry Eroica and Blackberry Apricot Brianna Stark). At 5 p.m., the brewery will begin selling bottles (vouchers will be available online in advance; see Liberati's Facebook page for details) starting with Vino Veritas. Liberati will also have three oak-aged versions: one in French and American bourbon barrels aged with Tahitian and Madagascar vanilla; another in French cognac barrels aged with chocolate nibs and orange peel; and a third in French rum barrels aged with pumpkin spice.

Westfax Brewing, next to Casa Bonita on West Colfax Avenue, is releasing the first beer in a new series of canned hazy IPAs. "The series will consist of a brand new beer every time, with slight variations to the grain bill, hops and brewing technique," Westfax says. The first is called Spirit Guide Hazy IPA, brewed with Pilsner malt, wheat and toasted oats "to help pull together a smooth and creamy mouthfeel as well as a nice base for a hefty amount of dry hopping of Centennial, Cashmere, Moutere, Motueka, and Vic Secret." Spirit Guide will be available starting at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

Join Our Mutual Friend Brewing at noon for the Denver release of Crysknife, which the brewery describes as "a collaboration born out of friendship with Fort George Brewery and a mutual love of Dune. This IPA is a melange of fruit and spice, featuring massive amounts of Mosaic, Azacca, Amarillo, Citra, and Cashmere hops. We made this beer together in Astoria, Oregon, a while ago, and Fort George brought it back for small-scale distribution to share more of it with the world because we all loved it so much. We are thrilled to have this limited drop of Crysknife, as it is the first time that it will be available at our brewery to share with you. It goes live on Saturday when we open at noon, both on tap and in four-pack cans to-go."

If you haven't had the chance to check out Raices Brewing. which just opened near Mile High Stadium, this would be a good day. The brewery will host its La Catrina Ball in honor of the Day of the Dead. "Dress up as Catrinas and Catrinos, get your face painted in traditional Day of the Dead fashion with Faces by Sugar (starting at $10), and dance the night away with our live DJ," Raices says. There will be food from La Baja Fish Tacos/Clamato Time, along with pan dulce.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery will celebrate its anniversary with food trucks, swag and a variety of special beer releases, including: Spirit Trail New England DIPA ,with Ella, Rakau and Wai-iti hops; Star Trail Black Gose, aged on Palo Santo with Hawaiian Black Sea Salt; Wild Old Cougar, a wild barrel aged saison with blackberries and Palisade peaches; Playin Hooky Wild Barrel aged Cherry Wheat with Montmorency and Balton cherries; and Golden Brut Wild Imperial Golden Ale aged on Muscat barrels.

Mockery Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary with a block party from noon to 10 p.m. on Delgany Street in front of the brewery. There will be twenty beers on tap, including some special releases. Events include free ax throwing with Axe Whooping from noon to 3 p.m., cornhole, giant beer pong, live screenprinting, food from High Society Pizza, a mini market and live music from Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Timber and Blow the Vault.

Upslope Brewing in Boulder celebrates its eleventh anniversary from 2 to 8 p.m. at its Flatiron Park location with a wild bash that includes live music, food trucks, games, and a whopping forty beers on tap. "Get ’em while you can, as supply will be limited on each style," the brewery says. "We’ll be bringing out vintage favorites, collaboration brews, specialty styles and, of course, our core beer classics." The brewery will also unveil its Eleventh Anniversary Brandy Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. Go to the Facebook page to see the entire list of beers that will be available.

Sunday, November 3

Diebolt Brewing will release DunkelHeist Dunkelweizen on tap and in cans. "First brewed on our pilot system a few years ago, this beer was originally known as Dunkelsesh," Diebolt explains. "As we went to label the bottles we realized that three cases were missing and deduced that they had been lifted during a party. The incident was dubbed DunkelHeist, and we've been calling the beer that ever since. The beer has aromas of bananas, clove, caramel and chocolate, with the flavor following suit. This beer starts out full-bodied yet finishes refreshingly dry. Served with yeast in solution, aiding in the mouthfeel experience." Diebolt will also be showing the Broncos game (if you dare watch) on its 150-inch projection screen. The Koi & Ninja food truck will be there.

Thursday, November 7

Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora hosts an eighth-anniversary party with a special draft list, live music and its Double Double Cheeseburger and smoked Buffalo wings. The draft list includes Prairie Artisan Ales Screenshot Imperial Stout, Oakshire Brewing Hellshire IX Barrel Aged Stout, Boulevard Brewing 30th Anniversary Barrel Aged Blend, Fremont Brewing Rusty Nail, Maine Beer Company Post Ride Snack IPA and several others.

Saturday, November 9

Grandma's House is throwing a Grand Ol’ 5th Anniversary Party from noon to close by "showcasing some of our favorite events, beer and people. Expect five exclusive beer releases, Bingo (with a special anniversary twist), games, comedy, an optional grandma-themed costume contest, a groovy granny get-down dance party and more," the brewery says.

Left Hand Brewing brings back Nitro Fest, one of the wildest beer events in the state, from 5:30 (or 4 p.m. with VIP admission) to 10 p.m. at the Longmont brewery. The only fest in the country dedicated exclusively to nitro beers, it features selections from 35 acclaimed breweries from across the globe. But Nitro Fest is also an "out-of-this-world experience," the brewery says, as guests will be treated to music, and national touring artists including fire dancers, aerialists and more. The theme is a Cosmic Masquerade, and costumes for this dark and swanky fete are highly recommended. Tickets are $65 for general admission or $115 for VIP and available on Left Hand's website. Proceeds benefit the Left Hand Foundation, which supports local charities.

Tuesday, November 12

Tivoli Brewing taps two special Veterans Day beers at 5 p.m. The first was put together by two Tivoli staffers who are/were also members of the military. Liquid Courage is a Colorado common ale aged in Laws Rye Whiskey barrels, "yielding subtle fruity esters and roasty malt with a touch of heat to round it out," the brewery says. It is the brainchild of Chris Thibodeau, who served in the Air Force from 1986 to 2009 and recently graduated from Metro State's Beer Industry Program, and Kyle Warren, who has been a member of the Army National Guard since 2013 and is now enrolled in MSU's beer program. The second beer is Valkyrie Vision Braggot; a 10.8 percent ABV beer with "a rich, citrusy and piney aroma that complements the fruitiness of the yeast and the dry, floral character of the fermented honey." It was made by Tivoli brewer Todd Bellmyer and MSU beer program professor Ethan Tsai to honor active and veteran military members. Tivoli will donate a portion of the sales of both beers to MSU's Veteran and Military Student Emergency Scholarship Fund.

Friday, November 15

Copper Kettle Brewing will release Snowed In Mocha at noon on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans. This is the brewery's bourbon-barrel-aged oatmeal porter with chocolate and coffee.

Platt Park Brewing will release cans of two new beers in sixteen-ounce four-packs: Blackberry Berliner Weisse and Lost Paradise Coconut Coffee Porter brewed with coffee from Kaladi Roasters.

Saturday, November 16

Alpine Dog Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary with an all-day party starting at 10 a.m. There will will be a food truck, live music from 4 to 9 p.m., limited-edition merchandise and glassware, and numerous special beers, both on draft and in bottles. Draft beers include DDH Double Thunder Puppy, Rakau + Idaho 7 Hopped West Coast IPA, Peach + Wine Belgian Style Tripel, 2019 Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident Russian Imperial Stout, and French Toast Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident. Bottles include Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident, the French Toast variant, Diogenes' Lantern Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale, and Zeno's Arrow Plum Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale aged in oak barrels.

River North Brewery brings back its massive, high-ABV barrel-aged Vicennial beers for their annual release. Meant to be aged (or consumed now, if you're not the patient kind), these beers will be available on tap and in bottles to go at both of the brewery's taprooms at noon. They are God Complex Belgian Quad, Shadowman Imperial Stout and Father Time Old Ale. All have been aged in various barrels for many months.