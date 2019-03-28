Beer Calendar: Coffee Beer, a New Brewery and a Merlot Stout

A pair of Colorado breweries are expanding distribution into new states. Funkwerks, which is partially owned by Brooklyn Brewery, invaded Ohio and Kentucky in early March with some of its flagship six-packs. Then, in late March, the Fort Collins saison specialist moved into the Chicago area. Residents there can now find

Funkwerks Saison, Tropic King and Raspberry Provincial, along with the newly released White.

Funkwerks' founders Brad Lincoln and Gordon Shuck first met in Chicago while studying brewing at the Siebel Institute of Technology. “If it weren’t for Chicago, we wouldn’t have Funkwerks at all," Shuck says. "We are excited to bring Funkwerks beer to the city that started it all."

Elevation Beer Company, meanwhile, will expand distribution into Utah, where drinkers will be able to enjoy year-round core beers 8 Second Kölsch and Elevation Pilsner, as well as special releases like Apis IV Honey Quadruple and Raspberry Gulch. Elevation already distributes in Wyoming.

Continue Reading

Keep reading to see all of this week's craft-beer events.

Goldspot Brewing

Thursday, March 28

Goldspot Brewing teamed with Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery this year, along with the Pink Boots Society, to brew a beer in honor of International Women's Day. The result, Prickly Pear Tea Pale Ale, was made with Root Shoot Genie pale malt; it has notes of tangerine, mango, passion fruit, pineapple and prickly pear.

After a dormant winter, the beer slushie machine makes its return to Station 26 Brewing in celebration of 70-degree weather. The brewery has sweet, cold and delicious frosé, a rosé ale frozen with flavors of raspberry and hibiscus, on all day.

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks

Friday, March 29

The weather's getting warmer, which means it's time for lighter lagers like Ratio Beerworks' Rooftops Mexican Lager, which taps today. Brewed with flaked corn, Rooftops "is clean and crisp, with a slight touch of salinity," the brewery says. And yes, you can drink it with a lime.

The brand new Empourium Brewing Company opens its doors for the first time at noon. Although this will be the soft opening (a grand opening takes place in mid-April), the brewery will have at least eight beers on tap, including an apricot vanilla cream ale, an IPA, a pale ale, a Belgian saison and a brut IPA.

Platt Park Brewing will tap Oaked Passion Fruit Saison, a very limited release, as part of its experimental 11th Tap Project. Doors open at 1 p.m.

4 Noses Brewing is doubling down on its time by releasing Bout Effin' Time, an imperial version of its Bout Damn Time American-style IPA. The beer has "the crisp, clean body and assertive, piney hop bitterness" of the original, "but ramped up to the nines," 4 Noses says. It will only be available in four-packs at the taproom.

Cedar Creek Pub, near the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, taps several beers today from San Diego's stellar Pure Project Brewing, including #ISO Triple IPA, Pure Project Tropical Mist and Murklands.

Liberati Osteria

Saturday, March 30

"A beer born of mutual respect, admiration, and more than a few pints enjoyed together." That's how River North Brewery and Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers describes their collaborative L'Amico Avaro, a Belgian-style imperial stout brewed with merlot grapes. The flavor profile reads "dry and roasty at first sip, instantly transitioning to a mild fruity acidity, this is a beer like no other." This "oenostout" will hit taps at River North today. Then, tomorrow, it will be available on draft and in Crowlers at Liberati.

Denver Beer Co. has teamed up with the chefs at Bamboo Sushi on a pairing menu running all day. There will be four pairings, including tuna with Graham Cracker Porter sweet soy and pretzel dust, paired with Pretzel Assassin Amber Lager; as well as Denver Rolls (seasoned red crab, avocado, albacore, chimichurri and furikake) paired with Big Juicy Freak IPA. Tickets are $20.

Oasis Brewery celebrates its first anniversary starting at noon with the tapping of a new beer, a brut IPA, food from the Clamato Time Taco Truck, and live music at 7 p.m from Digg.

Revered Belgian brewery group Duvel Moortgat has created a cousin to its classic Duvel Belgian Golden Ale. Freshcraft will celebrate this beer, called Duvel Single, with Duvel Days, taking place today, April 6, April 13 and April 20. "Rather than undergoing a second fermentation period, it's dry-hopped with Citra, cold-filtered and conditioned," the brewery explains. "Removing the second fermentation period results in a lower ABV while still providing all of the exquisite flavors from the two-row summer malts, Saaz and Styrian Golding hops ... What this means is that the ABV is stepped down to 6.8 percent." Starting at 7 p.m., Freshcraft will be offering Duvel Single Fermented for $5 in branded glassware. Duvel Moortgat owns Brewery Ommegang, Brasserie d'Achouffe, Boulevard Brewing and Firestone Walker Brewing, among others.

Locavore Beer Works brings back its Split the Baby Lemon Blueberry Wheat Ale at 11 a.m. The beer, along with Blackberry Betty, took home awards from the annual Colorado Rockies Brew Fest and as a result, Split the Baby will be featured for all of April on The Rooftop at Coors Field.

Come "flamingle" with Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, which will release Flamingo Dreams Nitro for the first time at 1 p.m. This berry blonde ale was brewed with fresh raspberries and blackcurrants, and it pours a "striking pink" color that turns heads. Flamingo Dreams will be on tap and available in cans to go, and will also see wide distribution. For the party, Left Hand will have food specials, games, new merchandise, prizes and a costume contest for the chance to win beer for a year.

Ratio Beerworks

Sunday, March 31

The Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival returns to Ratio Beerworks at 10 a.m., celebrating all things beer, coffee and coffee-beer. Ratio "has once again teamed up with local coffee roasters to showcase the diversity of flavors that can emerge from differing coffee bean varieties, various levels of roasts, and how all of those flavors can be highlighted or enhanced when infused in an array of beer styles," the brewery says. Attendees will be treated to coffee from Novo, Method Roasters and Huckleberry Roasters. And there will be breakfast tacos from Adelitas Cocina y Cantina; doughnut holes from Glazed and Confuzed; and bloody Marys from The Real Dill. Tickets, $35 at nightout.com, also include coffee beers and a commemorative mug.

On the ninetieth day of the year, Odell Brewing toasts one of its flagship beers, 90 Shilling. This year, Odell will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary with a special release an imperial version called 180 Shilling. Odell will raise a pint to toast the past, present and future at noon at its taprooms in Fort Collins and Denver.