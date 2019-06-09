Reader: Whoever Makes Them, Doughnuts Are the Breakfast of Champions!

Was it good for you? June 7 was National Doughnut Day, and in honor of that august holiday we served up ten of our favorite doughnut spots in metro Denver. One of our picks had closed earlier this year; Hotbox Roasters took its place on the list.

But really, every day is a doughnut day, and our readers suggest other deserving doughnuts:

Says Olivia:

Bring home birthday Krispy Kreme or don’t come home.



Adds Jessica:

Super Donuts on Wadsworth and Colfax is amazing. They're new and they're local.



Promises Stacey:

The Donut House are the best donuts in town.



Notes Ben:

I wish there were more choices on the west side of town than OMG (which is delicious) and Lamar's.



Rachel has an answer for anyone looking for a good doughnut close at hand:

King Soopers has by far the best!



Then there's this from Joe:

This is the most unhealthy choice imagination. Craving a big lump of dough? You're nuts!

Counters Paul:



No matter who makes them, doughnuts are the breakfast of champions. But skip the sprinkles.



After a failed first attempt to put a Fractured Prune in Colorado, at 4090 East Mississippi, another franchise owner tried again at 9696 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village. But that spot didn't last a year.

Meanwhile, Voodoo Doughnut, an import from Portland, Oregon, is about to open its second location in Denver, almost six years after it opened its first Colorado location at 1520 East Colfax Avenue. It's taken over the longtime home of Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway, where it's set to start rolling in dough this summer.

