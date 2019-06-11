Where to Find Father's Day Food Festivals, Feasts and Fabulous Fare

Dads like meat, right? Sure, but there are plenty of other fatherly meals to treat your dad to this Father's Day.

No matter what kind of dad you have — or are — there's something tasty for you around town this Father's Day, June 16. From free booze and food to open flames and (mostly) naked competition, you can treat your pops to a range of experiences, even if you don't live close enough to see him in person. Here are ten of the best Father's Day food and drink happenings this weekend.

EXPAND Enjoy a Bloody Mary on the house while your kid stays busy on Acova's outdoor playground. Linnea Covington

Acova

3651 Navajo Street

303-736-2718

acovarestaurant.com 3651 Navajo Street303-736-2718



Acova knows what parents want: good drinks and a kids' menu capable of satisfying little ones who haven't yet mastered the art of ordering at a restaurant (to be fair, we know some grownups who could take lessons). And Acova's Father's Day brunch provides just that: Dads get a free Bloody Mary with the purchase of an entrée, so they can mix it up at the Bloody Mary bar, which includes pepperoncinis, cocktail onions, olives, local hot sauces, pickles and a wealth of spices. Meanwhile, indecisive yet simultaneously opinionated toddlers can order "I don't know!" "Whatever!" or "Nothing!" (also known as chicken fingers, PB&J or grilled cheese) off the children's menu, then enjoy the patio playground while they wait for their "I don't care!" (spaghetti) to show up. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sure to leave everyone in the family happy.

The Baldpate Inn

4900 South Highway 7, Estes Park

970-586-6151

baldpateinn.com 4900 South Highway 7, Estes Park970-586-6151



This 102-year-old inn perched on Twin Sisters Peak East overlooks the surrounding scenery from 9,000 feet, and it's old-school. So old-school, in fact, that it offers just one option for dinner: a soup and salad buffet with two housemade soups, freshly baked bread, and pie for dessert. But the views — inside and out — are spectacular, with soaring peaks and hummingbirds hovering outside the dining room's wide windows and the world's largest key collection hanging from the ceiling. And in keeping with its vibe, the Baldpate is offering special pricing to grandfathers on Father's Day; if you're lucky enough to be able to treat your grandpa to a meal (the dining room is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.), he'll pay the child's buffet price of just $7.75. Reservations are recommended; call the Inn to make yours.

EXPAND Padres get a free shot courtesy of Comida this Father's Day. Courtesy Comida

Comida

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

303-484-1632

eatcomida.com 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora303-484-1632



Not all dads want to spend the day at a sausage fest. Some are looking forward to some T&A: tacos and Altos Plata tequila, both of which can be found at Comida on Father's Day. In fact, dads can show up any time on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and get a free shot of tequila (or a Modelo Especial if you're not up for the hard stuff) on the taqueria's patio while enjoying sweeping views of the mountains and digging in to the tacos, tortas and tipples on the menu.

EXPAND The Denver BBQ Festival will be way more impressive than Miles cooking up some weenies. Mark Antonation

Denver BBQ Festival

Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant Street

denverbbqfest.com Broncos Stadium, 1701 Bryant Street



Father's Day weekend is also the weekend of dueling barbecue fests: the Denver BBQ Festival is back for its second year at Broncos Stadium and the Colorado BBQ Challenge is setting up its smokers in Frisco for the 26th year. But the Denver fest has a major advantage over Frisco as far as Father's Day is concerned: It runs Friday through Sunday, whereas the mountain pitmasters will be packing up on Saturday. So if your dad's a stickler for accuracy and you're seeing him on the day itself, get over to the stadium between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., where you can enjoy plentiful parking and piles of pork (and brisket, lamb, chicken, sausage and ribs). Entry is free and you can pay for your eats and drinks as you go, or go whole hog and impress dad with a VIP Pit Pass ($85) that includes free drinks, a private lounge, unlimited 'cue and the chance to chat with pit masters from Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, Texas and New York City (New York City???).

EXPAND Don't have five kids? No worries; you can still get five ounces of whiskey thanks to Hearth & Dram's whiskey flight. Courtesy Hearth & Dram

Hearth & Dram

1801 Wewatta Street

303-623-0979

hearthanddram.com 1801 Wewatta Street303-623-0979



Fathers who have sown their seed far and wide will want to show up at this Union Station eatery on Sunday with all their offspring in tow — because for each kid you bring in, you'll get an ounce of whiskey on the house. Two kids means two ounces of glorious amber liquid that will make the clatter of silverware flung onto the restaurant floor by restless children seem like the distant tinkling of a pleasant windchime. Five kids? Better have Mom (or the Lyft driver) on hand to make sure your offspring don't crawl into the wood-fired oven and to provide the ride home — just make sure you return the favor next Mother's Day (unless it's the Lyft driver you're relying on. That could be awkward). While the hotel restaurant opens at an eye-watering 6:30 a.m., most families will probably roll in closer to the lunch or dinner hour.

EXPAND Safta's silky smooth hummus is always on the menu for Israeli brunch. @werkcreative

Safta

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-408-2444

eatwithsafta.com 3330 Brighton Boulevard720-408-2444



Why should moms get all the fun of a bottomless brunch buffet? Aren't dads entitled to the decadent feeling of going back for seconds, thirds and even fourths? We're supporters of equal-opportunity brunching, and chef/owner Alon Shaya's eatery is, too. Safta is offering its occasional Israeli brunch on Father's Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so Mom can keep the kids from grabbing the smoked salmon straight from the platter while Dad relaxes in hailing distance of the roving spritz cart. The expansive spread of bagels, pita, cheese, smoked and cured fishes, shakshuka, lamb, pastrami hash, hummus and Middle Eastern sweets will run you $45 per adult and $20 for children between five and twelve, while those grabby toddlers four and under eat free. Reservations are a must; make yours on Resy.

EXPAND It's hard to turn down Smok's brisket sandwich, whether you're a dad or not. Courtesy Smok

Smok

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-452-2487

denversmok.com 3330 Brighton Boulevard720-452-2487



Dads who want a taste of 'cue on Father's Day but aren't up for babysitting the smoker all day or tending their kids at a crowded festival can get some great meat for free in an easy, casual atmosphere at one of our favorite joints in town. Eat with your offspring and you'll get a free chopped brisket sandwich with fries, plus two-buck beers to wash it down with from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. And even if your little one is a picky eater, they're sure to enjoy Smok's excellent, kid-friendly sides like mac and cheese, hush puppies and deviled eggs.

EXPAND Come Father's Day, Station 26 Brewing Co. will be full of dad bods and their kids. Danielle Lirette

Station 26 Brewing Co.

7045 East 38th Avenue

303-333-1825

station26brewing.co 7045 East 38th Avenue303-333-1825



Technically, you don't need to be a dad to compete in Station 26's Dad Bod Competition: You just need to be in dad shape. From 2 to 4 p.m., the brewery will set up an obstacle course where men compete in "fatherly" tasks like carrying grocery bags, turning off lights (and presumably hollering about the electric bill) and washing a car, all while showing off their physiques. Moms wondering when their beer guts will be celebrated are encouraged to grit their teeth, chug a beer and repeat to themselves that funds raised are going to a great cause: Pints for Prostates, a non-profit organization working to raise awareness of prostate cancer and screening options. Get details at Station 26's Facebook page, then email hamlet@station26brewing.co to sign up for the contest.

Sugarfire's pork steak weighs in at a whopping sixteen ounces. Green Olive Media

Sugarfire Smokehouse

14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

720-639-4903

sugarfiresmokehouse.com 14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster720-639-4903



What's a dad to do when his Father's Day attempts at backyard barbecuing go up in a cloud of acrid smoke, leaving a few charred pucks rattling around on the grill? Don't despair: Finish your grillin' beer, pile the family in the car and let Mom drive you to this Westminster outpost of the famed St. Louis barbecue joint. Only on Sunday, Sugarfire is selling a massive, one-pound pork steak for dads (and anyone else who can subdue the beast) with a side and drink for $12.99. You can still indulge in succulent, juicy 'cue without the effort — after all, it is your day. Doors open at 11 a.m. and stay open until sell-out, so get there early to guarantee you get your due of 'cue.

EXPAND Bacon: the perfect gift for dad. Courtesy Tender Belly

Tender Belly

tenderbelly.com



If you have a pork-loving patriarch, spoil him with one of Tender Belly's bacon gift packages. The Bacon of the Month Club comprises five packages of bacon (choose from Signature, Habanero, No Sugar or Java Dry Rub flavors) delivered to your dad's door for $64.75 ever thirty, sixty or ninety days. Or opt for the Bacon Lovers Gift Subscription, which provides four packages of bacon every month for three, six or twelve month intervals; prices for subscriptions range from $155.40 to $621.60. If you're dad's far away, he'll think of you every time he fries up a slice for breakfast, and you have even more incentive to visit him — provided Pop is a generous man and likes to share.