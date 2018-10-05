The Seven Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Weekend

This week is a testament to casual eating. Whether you're noshing on cake or grilled cheese, or cooking up a simple dinner over a campfire, there's nothing fancy or pretentious about the seven best food and drink events on the calendar for the next few days...and keep reading for future events, including a dinner you won't want to miss out on.

Mulberries Cake Shop will be providing the "cake" part of Curious Theatre's Cake and Cocktails event. Courtesy Mulberries Cake Shop Facebook

Friday, October 5

If your friends and family keep telling you that your organic, hyper-local, gluten-free, vegan, soy-free chocolate chip cookies are the best organic, hyper-local, gluten-free, vegan, soy-free cookies they've ever tasted, and "Oh, my God, you totally have to sell these, I would pay, like, $14 per cookie, they're so good!", then you need a business plan. And since you probably can't afford to rent a storefront (who can these days?) you're going to have to sell online. Enter NatchCom, a Boulder-based conference that focuses on helping entrepreneurs in the natural-products industry succeed in digital marketing. From Friday, October 5, through Sunday, October 7, speakers from Facebook, Amazon, Instagram, Shopify, Noosa and many more will host discussions, lectures, panels, workshops and consultations at Galvanize Boulder, 1023 Walnut Street. At $495, it's not cheap, but it could make your organic, hyper-local, gluten-free, vegan, soy-free cookies go viral. Find out more at the NatchCom website.

It's not often you go to the theater for food, but on Friday, October 5, Curious Theatre Company is opening its doors to patrons hungry for the stage and sweets alike. Starting at 6 p.m., the theater, at 1080 Acoma Street, will open for cocktails, cake and canapes before a performance of Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake. The play, which was inspired by the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, tackles the subject of whether the Bible forbids you to bake a cake for gay people with much more levity than the U.S. Supreme Court did. Plus, you'll be stuffing your face with frosting. Tickets are $75 at curioustheatre.org and will benefit the Curious Theatre Company.