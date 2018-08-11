Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

The tiny Fooducopia has been a favorite for Washington Park West residents since it opened in 2012. Owner Tim Lymberopoulos has changed things up over the years, taking it from a corner store to a breakfast and lunch spot to a full restaurant with dinner served Wednesday through Saturday. And now, after being closed for several months, Fooducopia is open again after an extensive remodel. Stop by for breakfast or lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, or come in at the eatery's regular dinner hours to see what's new.
Across town, a new vegan joint called Meta Burger has opened at Mississippi Avenue and Parker Road, serving all-American, burgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos and frozen drinks — and everything is meat- and dairy-free. Meta Burger serves lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11 a.m., with lunch only on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 6-12, 2018, plus links to our original stories and other upcoming openings.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bistro Georgette (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Meta Burger, 7950 East Mississippi Avenue
Shahrazad Bakery, 2603 South Parker Road, Aurora
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Fooducopia, 1939 East Kentucky Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
