 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The croque madame is filled with thick-sliced bistro ham that's lightly grilled before the sandwich is made.EXPAND
The croque madame is filled with thick-sliced bistro ham that's lightly grilled before the sandwich is made.
Mark Antonation

Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 11, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

The tiny Fooducopia has been a favorite for Washington Park West residents since it opened in 2012. Owner  Tim Lymberopoulos has changed things up over the years, taking it from a corner store to a breakfast and lunch  spot to a full restaurant with dinner served Wednesday through Saturday. And now, after being closed for several months, Fooducopia is open again after an extensive remodel. Stop by for breakfast or lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, or come in at the eatery's regular dinner hours to see what's new.

Across town, a new vegan joint called Meta Burger has opened at Mississippi Avenue and Parker Road, serving all-American, burgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos and frozen drinks — and everything is meat- and dairy-free. Meta Burger serves lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11 a.m., with lunch only on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 6-12, 2018, plus links to our original stories and other upcoming openings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bistro Georgette (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Meta Burger, 7950 East Mississippi Avenue
Shahrazad Bakery, 2603 South Parker Road, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Fooducopia, 1939 East Kentucky Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Merle's is closing on August 15, but Adelitas is moving in.
Merle's is closing on August 15, but Adelitas is moving in.
Facebook/Merle's

"Merle's of Littleton Will Become a Second Adelitas"

Sushi-Rama owner Jeff Osaka outside his new commercial facility.EXPAND
Sushi-Rama owner Jeff Osaka outside his new commercial facility.
Mark Antonation

"Sushi-Rama Adds Commercial Kitchen to Handle Rapid Growth"

What would French food be without a little wine or bubbly?EXPAND
What would French food be without a little wine or bubbly?
Mark Antonation

"Bistro Georgette Brings French Street Food to Avanti Food & Beverage"

Every Bar and Restaurant Opening and Closing This WeekEXPAND
River North Brewing

"River North Brewery Finally Begins Construction for RiNo Return"

Mythology Distillery in LoHi will open on August 24.EXPAND
Mythology Distillery in LoHi will open on August 24.
Linnea Covington

"LoHi Distillers Create a New Mythology for the Neighborhood"

Do you know of any other openings or closings that should be on this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >