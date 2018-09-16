Reader: Change Is a Necessary Part of the Restaurant Business

Lots of chains, just another mall. There's a version of it in any city or town you go to. You could go a bit further down to Union Station for better options, more local.

Suggests Erik:

Ryan dives deeper into the issue:

As someone who has lived in Colorado since '99, I've seen my fair share of change in the city and throughout the region. As someone who works in Human Resources, I understand that change can be hard for people. As someone who used to work in the restaurant industry, I recognize that change is a fundamental and structurally necessary part of the business.

To posit that "there won't be any regional flavor left" is to grossly overestimate the impact of individual establishments on "regional cuisine" and to misunderstand the concept entirely. For every closing that has occurred, there are numerous of examples of long-lived and successful establishments that continue to thrive amidst the growth and change in Denver.

The 16th Street Mall has been plagued with issues for years and, as a Denver resident, is the LAST place I would choose to go to dinner and indulge in a Rocky Mountain regional experience. Why is the eventual closing of a long-time establishment cause for a Paul Revere ride declaring the end of all things Denver? Cities evolve, and restaurants that can keep up with the evolution, help define it, survive.

I still frequent places like the Cherry Tomato, Pete's Kitchen, the Cherry Cricket (original), the Buckhorn Exchange (visiting fam favorite), Racines and occasionally Potager, for an annual treat. Now that I sit down and think of it, I'm fairly certain that New Saigon isn't all that new (1987, according to Google). These are just a few examples of the ability for the culinary landscape in a city to change and grow while also maintaining some consistency across the decades.

I understand the sadness inherent in seeing an "old standby" of yesteryear die. We ought to pay our respects, celebrate our memories there, mourn the loss, and work on the business of moving onward. We should also take the time to consider that the kitchen staff, FOH staff, bartenders and, yes, customers, will go on to pollenate other Denver establishments with their unique experiences. To take such a natural process of precession and argue that the entire city has lost both its soul and its mind is short-sighted at best, and fear-mongering at worst.

In a city growing and evolving at the pace of Denver, we each have a seat at the table — yes, even the hipsters. We each also have a responsibility to support the establishments and communities that we love and are a part of, with our efforts as much or more than our wallets. We should get to know our neighbors, the ones of fifty years and the ones who are moving in this weekend, new to Denver and all she has to offer. We should celebrate all that progress promises to bring to Denver, and to our children, while cherishing the memories that form our collective past.