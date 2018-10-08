Pour Coffee Pours Coffee Inside North City Park Hair Salon

What do haircuts and coffee have in common? They can both be found at 2331 East 28th Avenue, the space shared by Du Jour Hair Studio and Pour Coffee in North City Park.

For owner Elena Padilla, putting coffee in her salon just made sense. "I noticed a lot of people would stop at Starbucks before they come for their hair," recalls Padilla. "I was waiting for someone else to do a coffee shop [in the neighborhood], then I had a vision: That's what I need in here. It will work for both sides."

Padilla's mother grew up in the North City Park neighborhood, and Padilla says, "I always wanted a salon in a neighborhood just for the convenience, because it's easy for people to just walk by, and it’s more of a community — that’s what I loved about it, because I’m a people person — and it feels like home," says Padilla. Although her original plan included a boutique, not a coffee shop, she soon realized she needed help, and thought coffee would be the perfect way to add to the community she loves.