The Best Easter Brunch Specials in Denver

Hop on over to one of these hip spots for an epic Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9. From grand buffets to breakfast staples with a Colorado twist to fresh seafood platters, it's time to have the biggest, brightest and most filling meal of the season. Make a reservation at one of these eateries — you might even find an Easter egg or two on the menu.
1380 Horizon Avenue, Lafayette
303-227-3243
acreageco.com
Take refuge outside of the city by making a reservation for brunch at Acreage, which has plenty of outdoor seating, stellar mountain views and, of course, a lot of cider options. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. and will be serving mouth-watering entrees like fire roasted honey ham, lamb lollipops and a spring-themed vegetable quiche. Enjoy decadent sides such as scalloped potatoes, haricot verts with mint chimichurri and delicata squash, all while basking in the spring sunshine.
Blue Island Oyster Bar
2925 East 2nd Avenue
303-333-2462
10008 Commons Street, Lone Tree
303-379-9108
blueislandoysterbar.com
Head over to Blue Island for a seafood-centric Easter brunch celebration. Highlights include the salmon Oscar; prosciutto-wrapped jumbo sea scallops and wild gulf shrimp; filet mignon medallions; and the wild Atlantic cracker-crusted fish and chips. It's also whipping up some brunch-only items like a seafood and asparagus scramble, New England scallop rolls and fresh fish taco platters. The raw bar will be open in both locations and the brunch specific items end at 3 p.m.
Chez Maggy
1616 Market Street
720-794-9544
chezmaggydenver.com
Bring the flavor of France to your Easter celebration by having brunch prix fixe-style at Chez Maggy inside the Thompson hotel. For $68 a person ($34 for children twelve and under), Chez Maggy will be offering unlimited visits to its viennoiserie and pastry buffet filled with treats like croissants, macarons, tea sandwiches, assorted quiches and more. Guests will also have their own choice of entree from a lineup that includes smoked salmon tartine, croque madame, trout almondine and spring vegetable cous cous. Top it all off by adding tableside mimosas for $14 or mimosa carafes for $40. Brunch will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1899 16th Street Mall
303-323-0017
citizenrail.com
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., go downtown to the Hotel Born for a buffet spread full of culinary delights. Chef Christian Graves is dishing out options like the assorted seafood platter, chilaquiles and a smoked salmon Benedict. Citizen Rail will also have a build-your-own-omelet station, various breakfast meats and pastries, and much more. Make a reservation online to secure a spot; it's $80 per adult and $35 for kids twelve and under.
Corinne
1455 California Street
720-996-1555
corinnedenver.com
Join Corinne at the Le Meridien Denver Downtown for its special Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feast on variety of dishes including an herb-crusted prime rib; spinach and strawberry salad; basil Parmesan panko-crusted Ora King salmon; lemon harissa fire roasted chicken; and eggs Benedict with Brush Creek Bourbon maple-braised pork belly. For dessert, enjoy the chocolate crunch bar, carrot cake or mango coconut cake. Reservations are required, and prices start at $95 for adults and $45 for children twelve and under.
Edge Restaurant and Bar
1111 14th Street
303-389-3050
edgerestaurantdenver.com
Welcome spring with an Easter brunch buffet at the Edge Restaurant and Bar in the Four Seasons. Edge is hosting an extensive range of options, including an egg buffet; a pasta station; a raw bar with oysters, shrimp and lobster; and a carving bar. Sip on the Spring Fling cocktail that Edge will be debuting just for Easter, which is made with grapefruit, gin, lemon and egg whites. Even better, kids will have their own buffet table with a dessert station, and the chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Prices start at $120 for adults and $50 for kids. Brunch at the Edge runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
1201 Broadway
303-572-8000
thearthotel.com
Start off Easter in style by reserving a spot at the Fire Restaurant located inside of the Art Hotel. It's decking out its menu with delicacies like crab claws, oysters, shrimp, prime rib, made-to-order omelettes and a dessert bar. For an additional charge, guests can add bottomless mimosas. Prices start at $70 for adults and $35 for kids ages five to twelve, and brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hilton Denver Inverness
200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
303-799-5800
hilton.com/en/hotels/denirhh-hilton-denver-inverness
Make Easter extra special by dining on the gorgeous Garden Terrace at the Hilton Denver Inverness from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can revel in a scrumptious spread of buffet-style entrees and appetizers like apple fennel glazed Easter ham , cumin-rubbed lamb loin. There will also be a raw bar and an omelet station, plus sweet options like the vanilla bean waffle bar and dessert display. For kids, there will also be an egg hunt, a balloon artist and face painting. Prices start at $136.48 for adults, $68.24 for children ages six to twelve; kids five and under eat free.
Multiple Locations
jaxfishhouse.com
You'll find a seafood feast at Jax Fish House with starters like smoked salmon dip, lobster deviled eggs and a jumbo lump crab cake with Tabasco lemon aioli. Entrees include the crab cake Benedict, classic Benedict, and key lime curd French toast. All the raw bar options will be available as well. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Jill’s Restaurant
900 Walnut Street, Boulder
720-406-9696
stjulien.com
Trek to Boulder and enjoy an elegant Easter Sunday at Jill's inside the St Julien Hotel & Spa. There will be two brunch seatings: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For $99 per person ($36 for kids four to twelve), dine on as much breakfast and lunch fare as you want. This includes seafood paella, braised beef short ribs, a griddle station, raw bar, carving station and so much more. As a bonus, kids can participate in a massive egg hunt led by the Easter Bunny which will be hosted twice during both seating times. Guests can also stop by the Tito's Bloody Mary bar and sip on bottomless mimosas, both of which are included in the price.
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 South Newport Street
720-710-8963
lefrenchdenver.com
Easter specials at this French restaurants in the Tech Center include carrot noisette, lemon blueberry crème brûlée and the Empress mojito. Its regular menu will also be available, with favorites like a buttered leek omelet, croque madame and herbed mushroom toast. Brunch reservations are available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be made online.
249 Columbine Street
720-772-5022
halcyonhotelcherrycreek.com
This restaurant inside the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek is dishing out classic brunch offerings for Easter, like eggs Benedict, roasted lamb leg, hot cross buns and gougeres. Indulge in its dessert tower that includes its signature cinnamon roll, marshmallow Peep macarons, chocolate caramel Easter egg bon bons and carrot cakes. Guests can also add tableside mimosa service that includes a bottle of bubbly. Brunch starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Panzano
909 17th Street
303-296-3525
panzano-denver.com
The brunch buffet at Panzano inside the Hotel Monaco runs from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and includes options such as gulf shrimp, prime rib, lamb leg, snow crab legs, veal brasciole, banana bread French toast and miniature desserts. Kids have their own special menu with choices like scrambled eggs, pancakes, banana French toast, and noodles with alfredo sauce. Adults dine for $75 and kids are $35. There are no reservations; brunch is first come, first serve.
1518 South Pearl Street
720-642-7322
qbsuerte.com
Reserve your spot at Que Bueno Suerte for a Mexican twist on some classic Easter brunch dishes, like roasted birria eggs Benedict with guajillo hollandaise; chorizo sausage biscuits and gravy; and a warm cinnamon donut served with horchata. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Range
918 17th Street
720-726-4800
rangedowntown.com
Located inside the Renaissance Denver downtown, Range is serving its Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Decadent options include a prime rib carving station, herb crusted leg of lamb, grilled salmon, an omelet station, and more. Along with bottom mimosas, it will also have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and live music in the hotel lobby. Prices are $65 for adults and $35 for children ten and under.
Rioja
1431 Larimer Street
303-820-2282
riojadenver.com
Ring in spring with the Easter brunch menu at Rioja starting at 9 a.m. Along with the regular menu, you can enjoy specials like smoked salmon Benedict, a braised lamb omelet, duck confit hash, or a spinach and artichoke crepe. Top your meal off with the ricotta-moscato doughnut which has whipped lemon mascarpone and balsamic glazed strawberries. Reservations can be made online.
Stoic & Genuine
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-640-3474
stoicandgenuine.com
Chef Jennifer Jasinski's Union Station seafood spot opens for Easter brunch at 10 a.m. Indulge in the challah French toast topped with strawberries, bananas and Chantilly cream or a toasted everything bagel with smoked salmon, artichoke schmear and trout roe. It will also be serving a crab cake benedict and avocado toast as well as its regular menu. Bonus: If the weather is nice, you can enjoy dine al fresco.
1659 Wazee Street
303-262-6070
urbanfarmersteakhouse.com
Available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $75 per person ($40 for children twelve and under), Urban Farmer is going all out for its Easter brunch buffet, a celebratory feast that honors the ultimate spring vegetable, asparagus. Expect grilled asparagus with smoky cowboy butter alongside lamb legs, prime rib and holiday-themed desserts like lemon meringue tart and carrot cake. Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys can also be added for $25.