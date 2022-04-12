The Best Easter Brunch Specials in Denver

click to enlarge Classic Colorado mountain views are on the menu at Stem Ciders' Acreage. Acreage

click to enlarge Citizen Rail will have an Easter buffet. Citizen Rail

click to enlarge Rooftop patio at the FIRE restaurant in the ART Hotel. FIRE

A platter of crab legs, oysters and shrimp at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

click to enlarge There will be plenty of Easter-themed specials at Local Jones. Local Jones

click to enlarge Danielle Lirette

click to enlarge Load up on options from the buffet at Urban Farmer. Urban Farmer

Hop on over to one of these hip spots for an epic Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9. From grand buffets to breakfast staples with a Colorado twist to fresh seafood platters, it's time to have the biggest, brightest and most filling meal of the season. Make a reservation at one of these eateries — you might even find an Easter egg or two on the menu.Take refuge outside of the city by making a reservation for brunch at Acreage, which has plenty of outdoor seating, stellar mountain views and, of course, a lot of cider options. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. and will be serving mouth-watering entrees like fire roasted honey ham, lamb lollipops and a spring-themed vegetable quiche. Enjoy decadent sides such as scalloped potatoes, haricot verts with mint chimichurri and delicata squash, all while basking in the spring sunshine.Head over to Blue Island for a seafood-centric Easter brunch celebration. Highlights include the salmon Oscar; prosciutto-wrapped jumbo sea scallops and wild gulf shrimp; filet mignon medallions; and the wild Atlantic cracker-crusted fish and chips. It's also whipping up some brunch-only items like a seafood and asparagus scramble, New England scallop rolls and fresh fish taco platters. The raw bar will be open in both locations and the brunch specific items end at 3 p.m.Bring the flavor of France to your Easter celebration by having brunch prix fixe-style at Chez Maggy inside the Thompson hotel. For $68 a person ($34 for children twelve and under), Chez Maggy will be offering unlimited visits to its viennoiserie and pastry buffet filled with treats like croissants, macarons, tea sandwiches, assorted quiches and more. Guests will also have their own choice of entree from a lineup that includes smoked salmon tartine, croque madame, trout almondine and spring vegetable cous cous. Top it all off by adding tableside mimosas for $14 or mimosa carafes for $40. Brunch will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., go downtown to the Hotel Born for a buffet spread full of culinary delights. Chef Christian Graves is dishing out options like the assorted seafood platter, chilaquiles and a smoked salmon Benedict. Citizen Rail will also have a build-your-own-omelet station, various breakfast meats and pastries, and much more. Make a reservation online to secure a spot; it's $80 per adult and $35 for kids twelve and under.Join Corinne at the Le Meridien Denver Downtown for its special Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feast on variety of dishes including an herb-crusted prime rib; spinach and strawberry salad; basil Parmesan panko-crusted Ora King salmon; lemon harissa fire roasted chicken; and eggs Benedict with Brush Creek Bourbon maple-braised pork belly. For dessert, enjoy the chocolate crunch bar, carrot cake or mango coconut cake. Reservations are required, and prices start at $95 for adults and $45 for children twelve and under.Welcome spring with an Easter brunch buffet at the Edge Restaurant and Bar in the Four Seasons. Edge is hosting an extensive range of options, including an egg buffet; a pasta station; a raw bar with oysters, shrimp and lobster; and a carving bar. Sip on the Spring Fling cocktail that Edge will be debuting just for Easter, which is made with grapefruit, gin, lemon and egg whites. Even better, kids will have their own buffet table with a dessert station, and the chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Prices start at $120 for adults and $50 for kids. Brunch at the Edge runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.Start off Easter in style by reserving a spot at the Fire Restaurant located inside of the Art Hotel. It's decking out its menu with delicacies like crab claws, oysters, shrimp, prime rib, made-to-order omelettes and a dessert bar. For an additional charge, guests can add bottomless mimosas. Prices start at $70 for adults and $35 for kids ages five to twelve, and brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Make Easter extra special by dining on the gorgeous Garden Terrace at the Hilton Denver Inverness from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can revel in a scrumptious spread of buffet-style entrees and appetizers like apple fennel glazed Easter ham , cumin-rubbed lamb loin. There will also be a raw bar and an omelet station, plus sweet options like the vanilla bean waffle bar and dessert display. For kids, there will also be an egg hunt, a balloon artist and face painting. Prices start at $136.48 for adults, $68.24 for children ages six to twelve; kids five and under eat free.You'll find a seafood feast at Jax Fish House with starters like smoked salmon dip, lobster deviled eggs and a jumbo lump crab cake with Tabasco lemon aioli. Entrees include the crab cake Benedict, classic Benedict, and key lime curd French toast. All the raw bar options will be available as well. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.Trek to Boulder and enjoy an elegant Easter Sunday at Jill's inside the St Julien Hotel & Spa. There will be two brunch seatings: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For $99 per person ($36 for kids four to twelve), dine on as much breakfast and lunch fare as you want. This includes seafood paella, braised beef short ribs, a griddle station, raw bar, carving station and so much more. As a bonus, kids can participate in a massive egg hunt led by the Easter Bunny which will be hosted twice during both seating times. Guests can also stop by the Tito's Bloody Mary bar and sip on bottomless mimosas, both of which are included in the price.Easter specials at this French restaurants in the Tech Center include carrot noisette, lemon blueberry crème brûlée and the Empress mojito. Its regular menu will also be available, with favorites like a buttered leek omelet, croque madame and herbed mushroom toast. Brunch reservations are available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be made online.This restaurant inside the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek is dishing out classic brunch offerings for Easter, like eggs Benedict, roasted lamb leg, hot cross buns and gougeres. Indulge in its dessert tower that includes its signature cinnamon roll, marshmallow Peep macarons, chocolate caramel Easter egg bon bons and carrot cakes. Guests can also add tableside mimosa service that includes a bottle of bubbly. Brunch starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.The brunch buffet at Panzano inside the Hotel Monaco runs from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and includes options such as gulf shrimp, prime rib, lamb leg, snow crab legs, veal brasciole, banana bread French toast and miniature desserts. Kids have their own special menu with choices like scrambled eggs, pancakes, banana French toast, and noodles with alfredo sauce. Adults dine for $75 and kids are $35. There are no reservations; brunch is first come, first serve.Reserve your spot at Que Bueno Suerte for a Mexican twist on some classic Easter brunch dishes, like roasted birria eggs Benedict with guajillo hollandaise; chorizo sausage biscuits and gravy; and a warm cinnamon donut served with horchata. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Located inside the Renaissance Denver downtown, Range is serving its Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Decadent options include a prime rib carving station, herb crusted leg of lamb, grilled salmon, an omelet station, and more. Along with bottom mimosas, it will also have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and live music in the hotel lobby. Prices are $65 for adults and $35 for children ten and under.Ring in spring with the Easter brunch menu at Rioja starting at 9 a.m. Along with the regular menu, you can enjoy specials like smoked salmon Benedict, a braised lamb omelet, duck confit hash, or a spinach and artichoke crepe. Top your meal off with the ricotta-moscato doughnut which has whipped lemon mascarpone and balsamic glazed strawberries. Reservations can be made online.Chef Jennifer Jasinski's Union Station seafood spot opens for Easter brunch at 10 a.m. Indulge in the challah French toast topped with strawberries, bananas and Chantilly cream or a toasted everything bagel with smoked salmon, artichoke schmear and trout roe. It will also be serving a crab cake benedict and avocado toast as well as its regular menu. Bonus: If the weather is nice, you can enjoy dine al fresco.Available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $75 per person ($40 for children twelve and under), Urban Farmer is going all out for its Easter brunch buffet, a celebratory feast that honors the ultimate spring vegetable, asparagus. Expect grilled asparagus with smoky cowboy butter alongside lamb legs, prime rib and holiday-themed desserts like lemon meringue tart and carrot cake. Bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys can also be added for $25.