Get Your Easter Brunches, Dinners and Bunnies to Go This Year

Some Easter Sunday traditions (being smacked upside the head for fidgeting in church or waiting ninety minutes outside a crowded restaurant for brunch) are better left behind; others (feasting on succulent ham or nibbling deviled eggs) are even better when you don't have to make the food yourself. Here are fourteen spots that will help you celebrate Easter in style with takeout and delivery brunches, dinners and desserts — all without the wait or the wiggly church-going children.

Barolo Grill

3030 East Sixth Avenue

303-393-1040

barologrilldenver.com

Cherry Creek's time-honored Italian restaurant is offering two family meals (both serve four): The lamb meal (braised lamb shanks, truffle mac, greens, agrodolce carrots and carrot cake) is $200, while the lasagna meal (lasagna, Caesar salad, rosemary focaccia and carrot cake) costs $120. Order by phone before noon on Friday, April 10, for Saturday or Sunday pick-up.

EXPAND We're counting the days until we can indulge in the Bindery's brunch in the restaurant again, but until then, don't skip out on its Easter takeout. Lucy Beaugard

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

thebinderydenver.com

You don't have to miss brunch from one of the best places in town serving the in-between meal; the Bindery is offering a scrumptious menu with sweet and savory treats (chocolate eggs and salmon pastrami, anyone?), cocktails and family meals for six to ten people or just enough for a twosome. Pre-order no later than noon on Friday, April 10, to schedule your curbside pick-up or delivery.

You're never too old for a chocolate Easter bunny. Courtesy Chocolate Lab

Chocolate Lab

2504 East Colfax Avenue

720-536-5037

chocolatelabdenver.com

Thanks to this local chocolatier, you don't need to forgo the pleasure of biting the ears off your chocolate bunny this Easter. Call to order your dark-chocolate critters (tastier than the chalky milk-chocolate versions of your childhood) for pick-up; you can also have them shipped to your doorstep (for free!) if you order on the Lab's website.

Cru Food & Wine Bar

1442 Larimer Street

303-893-9463

cruwinebar.com

You can order from Cru's Easter brunch menu à la carte, or opt for three courses for just $24. The wine bar is also offering a limited number of mimosa kits with enough juice and prosecco to mix eight drinks for $25. Call to place your order and pick it up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

8100 East Orchard Road

303-872-8495

delfriscos.com

Get the swanky steakhouse experience by ordering Del Frisco's Easter menu no later than Thursday, April 9. For $60 per person, you'll get prime rib with sides, salad and dessert, plus 50 percent off any wine under (gulp) $400. The menu is available on Del Frisco's website; call 303-796-0100 to order.

Del Frisco's Grille

100 St. Paul Street

303-625-6743

delfriscosgrille.com

Your options are more varied at Del Frisco's more casual outpost, where $60 will get you a choice of menu items (including ham, turkey, haddock or lamb for your entree) plus an app, salad, three sides and dessert. Take a look at the menu on the Grille's website, then call or email dgdv@ldry.com to order no later than Thursday, April 9.

Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe

728 South University Boulevard

303-282-5888

katherines.org

The Bonnie Brae bakery is offering a special Easter menu that includes rabbit-shaped sablé cookies, Easter egg-shaped cakes, fruit tarts and a wealth of quiches — including a decadent crab and shrimp version. Order before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, for takeout or neighborhood delivery.

Lake House Kitchen & Tavern

8026 West Bowles Street, Littleton

720-758-8880

lakehousekt.com

Call the tavern to order a family meal serving four to six people. Choose from prime rib ($100) or rotisserie chicken ($75); both options come with your choice of two sides, salad and dessert. A few à la carte items are also available, and wine is half off. See details on the eatery's Facebook and Instagram pages, then order by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for Sunday pick-up.

Morin

1600 15th Street

303-623-0534

morindenver.com

Visit Tock to order this French restaurant's Easter brunch meal kit, with country ham, breakfast sausage, blueberry French toast, scrambled eggs and more, all of which comes about 85 percent prepared when it lands at your door. Luckily, you'll be able to eat 100 percent of the goods. Order the $40-per-person kit no later than Friday for pick-up or delivery on Saturday.

EXPAND Hippity-hop your way over to Olive & Finch to pick up a fun seasonal cookie kit. Courtesy Olive & Finch

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-8663

3390 East First Avenue, 303-955-0455

oliveandfincheatery.com

Call 720-257-4763 to order the eatery's Easter cookie decorating kit. Each basket, $35, comes with a dozen perfectly baked sugar cookies, five pastel frostings and a half-dozen colorful sprinkles. Both delivery and pick-up are available; ask about your options when you call.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

8433 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

303-792-2571

perryssteakhouse.com

Get a three-course Easter Sunday spread from Perry's for just $39; the menu includes entree options such as an eight-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon, a sixteen-ounce prime rib, and a massive Sunday supper pork chop (the chain claims it's "seven fingers high"). Call or order on Perry's website.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

riojadenver.com

Rioja is cooking up an Easter on the Fly menu that will run you $36 per person for Colorado lamb shoulder, ricotta gnocchi, goat-cheese biscuits and carrot-cake cupcakes; visit the Larimer Square restaurant's website for the menu, then call to order and schedule pick-up for Friday or Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m., or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Steuben's Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

steubens.com

The homey spot is offering family meals; for $60, you'll get enough ham, green beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, biscuits, desserts and deviled eggs for four. Call to order by Thursday, April 9, and consider adding on a mimosa kit — which includes a full bottle of bubbles — for $40.

ViewHouse

2015 Market Street, 720-878-2015

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial, 303-790-8440

2680 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-797-4829

viewhouse.com

Call ViewHouse to order Sunday brunch for four; the meal ($80) includes ham, butternut squash, kale-citrus salad, focaccia, dessert bites and more. Visit the ViewHouse website to see the full menu; both takeout and delivery are available.