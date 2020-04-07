Get Your Easter Brunches, Dinners and Bunnies to Go This Year

Some Easter Sunday traditions (being smacked upside the head for fidgeting in church or waiting ninety minutes outside a crowded restaurant for brunch) are better left behind; others (feasting on succulent ham or nibbling deviled eggs) are even better when you don't have to make the food yourself. Here are fourteen spots that will help you celebrate Easter in style with takeout and delivery brunches, dinners and desserts — all without the wait or the wiggly church-going children.
Barolo Grill
3030 East Sixth Avenue
303-393-1040
barologrilldenver.com
Cherry Creek's time-honored Italian restaurant is offering two family meals (both serve four): The lamb meal (braised lamb shanks, truffle mac, greens, agrodolce carrots and carrot cake) is $200, while the lasagna meal (lasagna, Caesar salad, rosemary focaccia and carrot cake) costs $120. Order by phone before noon on Friday, April 10, for Saturday or Sunday pick-up.
The Bindery
1817 Central Street
303-993-2364
thebinderydenver.com
You don't have to miss brunch from one of the best places in town serving the in-between meal; the Bindery is offering a scrumptious menu with sweet and savory treats (chocolate eggs and salmon pastrami, anyone?), cocktails and family meals for six to ten people or just enough for a twosome. Pre-order no later than noon on Friday, April 10, to schedule your curbside pick-up or delivery.
Chocolate Lab
2504 East Colfax Avenue
720-536-5037
chocolatelabdenver.com
Thanks to this local chocolatier, you don't need to forgo the pleasure of biting the ears off your chocolate bunny this Easter. Call to order your dark-chocolate critters (tastier than the chalky milk-chocolate versions of your childhood) for pick-up; you can also have them shipped to your doorstep (for free!) if you order on the Lab's website.
Cru Food & Wine Bar
1442 Larimer Street
303-893-9463
cruwinebar.com
You can order from Cru's Easter brunch menu à la carte, or opt for three courses for just $24. The wine bar is also offering a limited number of mimosa kits with enough juice and prosecco to mix eight drinks for $25. Call to place your order and pick it up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
8100 East Orchard Road
303-872-8495
delfriscos.com
Get the swanky steakhouse experience by ordering Del Frisco's Easter menu no later than Thursday, April 9. For $60 per person, you'll get prime rib with sides, salad and dessert, plus 50 percent off any wine under (gulp) $400. The menu is available on Del Frisco's website; call 303-796-0100 to order.
Del Frisco's Grille
100 St. Paul Street
303-625-6743
delfriscosgrille.com
Your options are more varied at Del Frisco's more casual outpost, where $60 will get you a choice of menu items (including ham, turkey, haddock or lamb for your entree) plus an app, salad, three sides and dessert. Take a look at the menu on the Grille's website, then call or email dgdv@ldry.com to order no later than Thursday, April 9.
Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe
728 South University Boulevard
303-282-5888
katherines.org
The Bonnie Brae bakery is offering a special Easter menu that includes rabbit-shaped sablé cookies, Easter egg-shaped cakes, fruit tarts and a wealth of quiches — including a decadent crab and shrimp version. Order before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, for takeout or neighborhood delivery.
Lake House Kitchen & Tavern
8026 West Bowles Street, Littleton
720-758-8880
lakehousekt.com
Call the tavern to order a family meal serving four to six people. Choose from prime rib ($100) or rotisserie chicken ($75); both options come with your choice of two sides, salad and dessert. A few à la carte items are also available, and wine is half off. See details on the eatery's Facebook and Instagram pages, then order by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for Sunday pick-up.
Morin
1600 15th Street
303-623-0534
morindenver.com
Visit Tock to order this French restaurant's Easter brunch meal kit, with country ham, breakfast sausage, blueberry French toast, scrambled eggs and more, all of which comes about 85 percent prepared when it lands at your door. Luckily, you'll be able to eat 100 percent of the goods. Order the $40-per-person kit no later than Friday for pick-up or delivery on Saturday.
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-8663
3390 East First Avenue, 303-955-0455
oliveandfincheatery.com
Call 720-257-4763 to order the eatery's Easter cookie decorating kit. Each basket, $35, comes with a dozen perfectly baked sugar cookies, five pastel frostings and a half-dozen colorful sprinkles. Both delivery and pick-up are available; ask about your options when you call.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
8433 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
303-792-2571
perryssteakhouse.com
Get a three-course Easter Sunday spread from Perry's for just $39; the menu includes entree options such as an eight-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon, a sixteen-ounce prime rib, and a massive Sunday supper pork chop (the chain claims it's "seven fingers high"). Call or order on Perry's website.
Rioja
1431 Larimer Street
303-820-2282
riojadenver.com
Rioja is cooking up an Easter on the Fly menu that will run you $36 per person for Colorado lamb shoulder, ricotta gnocchi, goat-cheese biscuits and carrot-cake cupcakes; visit the Larimer Square restaurant's website for the menu, then call to order and schedule pick-up for Friday or Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m., or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Steuben's Uptown
523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001
steubens.com
The homey spot is offering family meals; for $60, you'll get enough ham, green beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, biscuits, desserts and deviled eggs for four. Call to order by Thursday, April 9, and consider adding on a mimosa kit — which includes a full bottle of bubbles — for $40.
ViewHouse
2015 Market Street, 720-878-2015
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial, 303-790-8440
2680 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-797-4829
viewhouse.com
Call ViewHouse to order Sunday brunch for four; the meal ($80) includes ham, butternut squash, kale-citrus salad, focaccia, dessert bites and more. Visit the ViewHouse website to see the full menu; both takeout and delivery are available.
