Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in October 2020

Rooted Craft American Kitchen is one of several new food vendors inside Avanti Boulder.

If there's an October surprise this year, it's the number of restaurants that have opened in the past several weeks. And we're not just talking ghost kitchens or temporary pop-ups; there have been brand new builds — visit Crock Spot, Junction Food & Drink, Number 38 and Postino 9Co as examples — as well as infill of previous vacancies. Those include Avanti Boulder, Ideal Market, Mazevo Mediterranean and the Ginger Pig, among others.

Yes, some of the brave new bunch are the result of the pandemic and the economic turmoil caused by safety-based restrictions. The upscale Acorn became the more comforting and casual Mexican-themed Bellota; Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches turned its unused dining room into a pizza place called Existential Slices, in part to feed drinkers at Don's Club Tavern next door; and Farmers Market LSQ, from the founder of TheBigWonderful, opened in what had been The Market until last April.

The fact is that Denver loves to dine out, and the people in the Denver restaurant industry are still committed to providing exceptional hospitality, even in one of the most difficult times ever. So chefs and restaurateurs are going to keep trying and offering hope that the food scene in the Mile High City will be as vibrant as ever when the pandemic finally ends.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings in October:

EXPAND Food, booze and live entertainment are the draw at Number 38. Jon Solomon

Restaurants and Bars Opening in October*

Atost, 15801 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

Avanti Boulder (previously the Cheesecake Factory), 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

Crock Spot, 4045 Pecos Street

Bellota (previously Acorn), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Botellón, 1618 East 17th Avenue

East Side King (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village

Existential Slices, 711 East Sixth Avenue

Farmers Market LSQ (previously The Market), 1445 Larimer Street

Frank's Food & Bodega, 5700 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Fringe Pizza, 2900 Valmont Road, Boulder

Garage Sale (previously Tom's Urban), 1460 Larimer Street

The Ginger Pig (previously Scratch Burrito), 4262 Lowell Boulevard

Good Bread Bake Shop, 1515 Madison Street

HiLo an American Eatery, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Ideal Market and La Colombe Coffee Roasters (previously Whole Foods), 900 East 11th Avenue

Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard

Lekker Coffee (previously Hotbox Roasters), 3460 Larimer Street

Lime American Cantina (previously Gozo), 30 South Broadway

Mac and Cheezary, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton

Mazevo Mediterranean (previously the Midwestern Saloon), 3961 Tennyson Street

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Street

The Patio at Sloan's, 4032 West 17th Avenue

Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway

Postino 9Co, 830 Colorado Boulevard

The S Turn, 13701 West Jewell Boulevard, Lakewood

Temaki Den (inside the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Whole Sol, 1611 Raleigh Street

EXPAND Inside the Farmers Market LSQ, where Rebel Bread and Hinman's Bakery, among several other vendors, are selling their goods. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

The 1Up and Sweet Combforts, 1925 Blake Street

Wendell's (new ownership), 3838 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in October*

Broadway Market, 950 Broadway

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Route 40, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing in October*

Cabana X at Bar Helix, 3490 Larimer Street

Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street

Zaidy's Deli, 121 Adams Street

Yellowbelly, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.