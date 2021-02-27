 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 27, 2021 | 8:55am
Korean barbecue in a cup is now being served in Aurora.
Courtesy of Cupbop
This was a quiet week for openings and closings, unless you're looking for new locations of your favorite fast- food joints. Cupbop, the Salt Lake City chain that does Korean barbecue in a cup and doesn't plan on slowing down until "all creatures in the universe experience Cupbop," opened its second metro Denver shop. The first is in Arvada; the second is on Colfax across from the Fitzsimons medical complex and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

And in Lone Tree, In-N-Out Burger opened its third Colorado restaurant, after debuting in Aurora and Colorado Springs last November. The company experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks in January, with more than 160 cases reported between the two stores, but that hasn't curtailed long lines at the drive-thru.

Here's our complete list of openings for the week of February 22 to 28, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
5 Star East African Restaurant, 262 Havana Street, Aurora
Cupbop, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
In-N-Out Burger, 9171 Westview Road, Lone Tree

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

