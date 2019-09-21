 


Logan Street is now open in the former Govnr's Park space.EXPAND
Logan Street is now open in the former Govnr's Park space.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 21, 2019 | 6:52am
If a block-long stretch of new establishments housing a restaurant, wine bar and retail shop can do anything quietly, Carboy Winery's new Capitol Hill wine bar and production facility, along with its new restaurant called Logan Street, managed to open quietly in the conjoined spaces that previously housed Lala's and Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern. Neighbors are starting to find their way in, and the patio was looking lively as of Friday afternoon. The project is the work of Craig Jones and Eric Hyatt, who also run the two locations of Angelo's Taverna and two other Carboy outposts. Jones and Hyatt also own Ivy on 7th just around the corner, and Logan Street's kitchen is overseen by Ivy chef-partner Rebecca Weitzman. Stop by this block for for breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week (with no closings to report), followed by links to current and upcoming activity:

The bar inside the new Carboy Winery is now pouring.EXPAND
The bar inside the new Carboy Winery is now pouring.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Dang, 2211 Oneida Street
Edo Higan Sushi & Stone, 8439 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
King Buffet, 5220 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada
Logan Street and Carboy Winery, 400 East Seventh Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Dang stands out in the quiet Park Hill neighborhood.EXPAND
Dang stands out in the quiet Park Hill neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

"A New Joint That Sells Only Soft-Serve and Fries? Dang!"

Counter Culture Brewery is now open in Governor's Park.EXPAND
Counter Culture Brewery is now open in Governor's Park.
Jonathan Shikes

"Counter Culture Brewery and Grille opens on Seventh Avenue's Restaurant Row"

Cochino takes over the old Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub space.EXPAND
Cochino takes over the old Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub space.
Mark Antonation

"Englewood's Cochino Taco Opens Baker Taqueria"

Le Bilboquet is now serving classic French cuisine in Cherry Creek North.EXPAND
Le Bilboquet is now serving classic French cuisine in Cherry Creek North.
Mark Antonation

"Cherry Creek Gets a Posh New French Restaurant From Manhattan"

Urban Putt opened in the Old Spaghetti Factory space in LoDo on Friday, September 13.EXPAND
Urban Putt opened in the Old Spaghetti Factory space in LoDo on Friday, September 13.
Aaron Thackeray

"Urban Putt Opens in Former Home of Old Spaghetti Factory"

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

