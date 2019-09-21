Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Logan Street is now open in the former Govnr's Park space.

If a block-long stretch of new establishments housing a restaurant, wine bar and retail shop can do anything quietly, Carboy Winery's new Capitol Hill wine bar and production facility, along with its new restaurant called Logan Street, managed to open quietly in the conjoined spaces that previously housed Lala's and Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern. Neighbors are starting to find their way in, and the patio was looking lively as of Friday afternoon. The project is the work of Craig Jones and Eric Hyatt, who also run the two locations of Angelo's Taverna and two other Carboy outposts. Jones and Hyatt also own Ivy on 7th just around the corner, and Logan Street's kitchen is overseen by Ivy chef-partner Rebecca Weitzman. Stop by this block for for breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings this week (with no closings to report), followed by links to current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Cochino Taco, 176 South Broadway

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille, 205 East Seventh Avenue

Dang, 2211 Oneida Street

Edo Higan Sushi & Stone, 8439 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

King Buffet, 5220 Wadsworth Bypass, Arvada

Logan Street and Carboy Winery, 400 East Seventh Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

