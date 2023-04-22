Every Opening and Closing This Week: Puerto Rican Fare Lands at Zeppelin Station and More

The metro area has been short of Puerto Rican fare, with just a handful of options. But now a former food truck-turned-catering business is bringing mofongo, empanadas and more to Zeppelin Station, at its new stall that opens at 9 a.m. daily with cafe con leche and bodega-style breakfast sandwiches. The business was started by chef Keigh Crespo in 2017, and the name, Dos Abuelas, honors her grandmothers, who taught her about the Criolla cuisine of Puerto Rico.
Vatos Tacos + Tequila, which already has locations in Fort Collins and Loveland, added a third outpost near Sloan's Lake. It's owned by the same group that operates Palomino Mexican Restaurant in Evans and Loveland, Blue Agave Grill in Denver and Fort Collins, and Coyote's Southwestern Grill in Greeley.
In downtown Denver, a longtime staple is back under new owners, with a new menu and a slightly changed name. The 20th Street Cafe, which opened in 1946, was a victim of the pandemic, closing during the March 20 shutdown and never reopening. Now it's serving food again as 20th Street Cafe Mexican, with a focus on Mexican fare after being taken over by the family that formerly ran Tarahumara.
There is only one closure to report this week: Make, Believe Bakery, which specializes in vegan baked goods, has shut its doors — to the public, at least. You can still place orders for cakes, and its pastries will continue to be served at City, O' City and Watercourse Foods.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Twin Dragon in Englewood will close on April 30 after 47 years in business.
- Food truck Pho King Rapidos is moving into Avanti Denver and opening a new brick-and-mortar with Yuan Wonton and bakery Sweets and Sourdough.
- New nightlife venue Villa Denver is set to open May 5 on Market Street.
20th Street Cafe Mexican, 1123 20th Street
Dos Abuelas at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Vatos Tacos + Tequila, 1565 Raleigh Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Make, Believe Bakery, 214 East 13th Avenue (still selling from City, O' City and Watercourse Foods)
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].