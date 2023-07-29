Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Return of Chook Chicken in Platt Park

"Charcoal" has been dropped from the original Chook Charcoal Chicken name, because it's switching to a grill that uses infared/gas. The reasons for the change include "even better flavor, less charcoal and waste, eliminating the hefty plume of smoke created from the original grill, and making this infinitely more enjoyable and efficient for [the] team," according to Chook's announcement. It will also allow the restaurant to add some new items, including dry-rub chicken wings.
Chook also announced that Elizabeth Nicholson, who began as a cashier and has risen through the ranks since the brand's debut, is taking over as CEO. “We’re so excited for Elizabeth to take this next step and truly lead Chook into the future," says Schlegel in the announcement. "Since day one she’s shown incredible tenacity, adaptability and passion. Her skills and background lend to a fresh way of approaching the world of restaurants, great for Chook and indeed for our whole community. Alex and I are truly excited and grateful to have Elizabeth continue this revolution.”
the ten best sandwich shops in the metro area.
Blanchard Family Wines has expanded as well, with a new facility in Golden that will primarily be used for production, but also has a tasting room for private and small group tastings and tours.
Camelia, which is owned by the team behind El Coco Pirata, La Machaca De Mi Amá and Cabrón Carbón next door, is finally open on Broadway, where it's serving a more upscale, modern take on Mexican. In Boulder, Masas is a new eatery specializing in Oaxacan cuisine.
Esme Cafe, which debuted in Englewood in late 2022 and quickly nabbed a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Thai Eatery and Coffee Shop Combo, has shuttered. Its owner, who also runs 9 Thai on East Colfax, is looking for someone to take over the space.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Saturday, July 29, is the last day for the Hard Rock Cafe on the 16th Street Mall.
- Voodoo Doughnut will add a location in Boulder on August 1.
- Grabowski's is bringing its Chicago tavern-style pies to Lakewood.
- Get a first look inside Emerald Eye, the new Caribbean-inspired cocktail lounge in Larimer Square.
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*
Blanchard Family Wines, 15810 West Sixth Avenue, Golden
Camelia Modern Mexican Cuisine, 1055 Broadway
Masas, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
PrimoHoagies, 8170 South Holly Street, Centennial
Snarf's, 539 West Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Chook Chicken, 1300 South Pearl Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Esme Cafe, 10111 Inverness Main Street M, Englewood
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
