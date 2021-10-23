Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 17-23

October 23, 2021 6:06AM

Smok opened a second location in Fort Collins on October 18.
Smok opened a second location in Fort Collins on October 18. Smok
There are five new places to dine and drink this week, including a great neighborhood bar: TrashHawk Tavern opened on October 18 in the former home of Alternation Brewing on South Broadway. Owner Erin Homburger has deep roots in the area and dreamed of opening a low-key spot where neighbors could come together for cold beers, unfussy cocktails, football games and good times. Now that dream is a reality, in a space decked out with thrifted retro finds; there's also a large patio out back.

In the former home of the Way Back on Tennyson Street, it's all about Italian wine and cocktails paired with small plates at Voghera, which takes its name from the small Italian town where co-owner Marco Albertin is from. The eatery specializes in "apericena," which combines "aperitivo" (apertif) and "cena" (dinner), a concept popular in the Milan area.

Smok, which opened inside the Source Hotel in 2018, expanded this week with the debut of a second location in Fort Collins on October 18. Along with smoked meats including burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, brisket and more, the location has a full bar with twelve taps and boozy slushies.

There's no booze on the menu at Wellness Sushi, Denver's only plant-based Japanese restaurant. Here, rolls, ramen, donburi and other dishes are made with vegetables and such proteins as tofu and Omnipork's vegan spam.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


In Parker, Poulette Bakery, which got its start as a pandemic pop-up called Ulster Street Bakery, is opening this weekend...softly. Owners Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos are offering starter packs filled with a half dozen sweet and savory pastries for pre-order and pick-up out of their new permanent location. Packs for October 28-30 pick-ups are still available on Poulette Bakeshop's website.

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening this week:
click to enlarge Retro finds cover the walls at TrashHawk. - MOLLY MARTIN
Retro finds cover the walls at TrashHawk.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Poulette Bakeshop,19585 Hess Road Unit 107, Parker
Smok, 327 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
TrashHawk Tavern, 1539 South Broadway
Voghera Ristorante & Apericena, 3963 Tennyson Street
Wellness Sushi, 939 Bannock Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation