Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 17-23

In the former home of the Way Back on Tennyson Street, it's all about Italian wine and cocktails paired with small plates at Voghera, which takes its name from the small Italian town where co-owner Marco Albertin is from. The eatery specializes in "apericena," which combines "aperitivo" (apertif) and "cena" (dinner), a concept popular in the Milan area.
Smok, which opened inside the Source Hotel in 2018, expanded this week with the debut of a second location in Fort Collins on October 18. Along with smoked meats including burnt ends, turkey, pork spareribs, brisket and more, the location has a full bar with twelve taps and boozy slushies.
There's no booze on the menu at Wellness Sushi, Denver's only plant-based Japanese restaurant. Here, rolls, ramen, donburi and other dishes are made with vegetables and such proteins as tofu and Omnipork's vegan spam.
In Parker, Poulette Bakery, which got its start as a pandemic pop-up called Ulster Street Bakery, is opening this weekend...softly. Owners Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos are offering starter packs filled with a half dozen sweet and savory pastries for pre-order and pick-up out of their new permanent location. Packs for October 28-30 pick-ups are still available on Poulette Bakeshop's website.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening this week:
Poulette Bakeshop,19585 Hess Road Unit 107, Parker
Smok, 327 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
TrashHawk Tavern, 1539 South Broadway
Voghera Ristorante & Apericena, 3963 Tennyson Street
Wellness Sushi, 939 Bannock Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].