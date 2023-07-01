Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June

The buzziest opening of the year finally happened in June (sort of) when Casa Bonita welcomed its first paying guests — though the link to buy tickets is still only being sent to select groups of people who are on the pink eatertainment palace's email list. Hungry for more info while you wait for your golden ticket? Check out our complete guide to the reopening.
While the Casa Bonita opening nabbed a lot of headlines, there was plenty or other action in the dining scene last month. Three spots debuted in the last week of June, including Sắp Sửa, which recently landed on Bon Appétit's list of the most anticipated openings in the country. Co-owner Ni Nguyen is a first-generation Vietnamese American; he and his wife, Anna, have created a menu inspired by traditional Vietnamese dishes, which they developed over a series of pop-ups that led to the new brick-and-mortar location.
In the Highland neighborhood, former Safta chef David Schloss finally opened Sonny's Mediterranean, a concept that has been in the works since 2021. It was worth the wait, though, as this fast-casual spot is now dishing out some of the best pita sandwiches in town.
Cherry Creek is home to the town's newest rooftop bar, Rare Bird, which is located at the top of the Halcyon hotel and boasts panoramic Rocky Mountain views. It's serving a lineup of snacks and larger bites like Rare Bird Wings and the Rare Bird Dog, along with a full cocktail list.
Fox and the Hen, a brunch spot from the Culinary Creative Group, which is also set to introduce Detroit-style pizza joint Red Tops Rendezvous on July 1; and Crazy Horse, a combination restaurant and club in the former home of a Colfax throwback, Sid King's Crazy Horse, a strip club that was open until 1983.
We reported eight closures in June as well, including the latest, Taaz Tavern, which had taken over the former Copper Pot space on South Broadway; a for-lease sign is hanging on the building. Mythology Distilling closed up shop in Denver and is moving its operations to Steamboat. Sportsbook pulled out of its Wash Park location and sold the spot to a new owner who has promised to keep pretty much everything the same, except the name — it's now called Origins.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in June:
Bonchon, 8805 Eaton Street, Westminster
Casa Bonita, 6715 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Cherry Cricket, 819 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Chopstickers, 1617 California Street
Conu’s Corner, 4400 West 29th Avenue
Crazy Horse Kitchen + Bar, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Crazy Mountain Brewery, 1505 Ogden Street
The Drip Cafe, 869 Santa Fe Drive
Flight Club, 1959 16th Street Mall
Fox and the Hen, 2257 West 32nd Avenue
Half Moon Empanadas, Denver International Airport, Center Court - Concourse B
KoBa AYCE Korean Barbeque, 1225 South Federal Boulevard
Kona Hawaiian BBQ, 5324 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Origins Sports Bar & Grill, 266 South Downing Street
Rare Bird, 245 Columbine Street
Sanitas Brewing, 200 West Belleview Avenue, Englewood
Sắp Sửa, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Sonny's Mediterranean, 2622 West 32nd Avenue
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering, 6004 South Kipling Parkway, Littleton
Sweet Sisters Bake Shop, 641 South Broadway, Boulder
Taco Uprising, 2849 Welton Street
Restaurants and bars that closed in June:*
Counter Culture Brewing, 205 East Seventh Avenue
Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue
McKinners Pizza, 2389 West Main Street, Littleton, and 1468 South Cherokee Street
Modis in the City, 1553 Platte Street
Mythology Distilling, 3622 Tejon Street
Roo-Bar Lounge, 3480 Park Avenue West
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 266 South Downing Street
Taaz Tavern, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].