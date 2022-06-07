Barbecue, Bourbon and Brunch: Denver's Best Father's Day Specials

Father's Day is Sunday, June 19, and if there's one thing that every dad likes, it's food. (Yes, beer is a food.) The upcoming holiday is the ideal excuse to skip cooking (and doing dishes), get out of the house and indulge in the specials that local spots are rolling out just for the dads in your life.
From barbecue and bourbon to brunch, here are the tastiest ways to celebrate Dad this weekend:
A5 Steakhouse
1600 15th Street
303-623-0534
Skip the fancy restaurant service and take the perfect steak home to grill. Chef Max Mackissock is dishing up his superb A5 steak sauce and steak rub as a $24 gift set for dad. You can also add on a 30-ounce, bone-in NY strip for $99, or two beef filets for $79, which also includes step-by-step grilling instructions. Purchase the gift set and order steaks online through Tock.
American Elm
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186
Order the Father's Day two-person ribeye special and bring it home with this dinner kit. The package starts at $99.95 and includes steak, steak sauce, twice-baked potatoes, grilled broccolini and buttermilk pie for two. Up the ante with take-home Old Fashioned cocktails or a bottle of wine. Reserve the meal online and pick up on June 19.
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar
1442 Larimer Street
303-893-9463
Brunch may feel more like a mom thing, but dads like spreads of breakfast-lunch foods too. Especially at CRÚ, where from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the team is honoring fathers with a $35 three-course prix fixe meal, or a la carte if he prefers. The special menu includes appetizers like salmon and avocado toast or shrimp wrapped in prosciutto; entrees like lobster and asparagus risotto or short rib and egg breakfast tacos; and for dessert, cheesecake, red velvet cake or creme brulee. Bonus: mimosas and Bellinis are only $6, no matter who you are.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village
720-826-7488
This seafood spot is offering an 11-ounce Snake River Farms wagyu strip steak specially for Father's Day. For the ultimate indulgence, add on a glass of the restaurant's signature single barrel select Blanton's bourbon and you'll also get a limited edition bottle topper to take home. You can also dig into a shellfish tower, Maine lobster tacos or a side of crab fried rice to compliment the meal. Make a reservation for this one-day-only feast on Father's Day from 12 to 8 p.m. by going online.
The Family Jones Spirit House
3245 Osage Street
303-481-8185
Not only was Family Jones our pick for the Best Colorado Distiller this year, but on Father's Day the venue can help you celebrate that best dad in your life. Take him and anyone else in the party on a private tour of the distillery. The special event includes tastes, history, a whiskey cocktail and a bottle of Ella Jones Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Each tour is $25 and can be booked by contacting the venue via phone.
FlyteCo Brewing
4499 West 38th Avenue
720-772-7319
Come into this Berkeley brewery for a free pint of beer or coffee between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Choose from a long list of brews including a gluten-free blonde ale, Sky Plane Stout, This Is Your Hefe Speaking, Tropical Tailwinds Pineapple Gose and so much more. Order food as well from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes roast beef sandwiches, an array of pizza bagels, club sandwiches and more.
Hilton Denver Inverness
200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
303-799-5800
The brunch spread at this hotel proves epic, and this Father's Day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there's even more going on. Enter Bourbon, Bacon & Brisket, a special brunch held on the Garden Terrace that features — you guessed it — bourbon, bacon and brisket. But also a raw bar, seafood, omelet station, sushi, tons of desserts, pastries, and more. Make the day even more special by adding on a round of golf at the J. Press Maxwell 18-hole PGA Championship Golf Course, right there at the hotel. Reservations are recommended and prices start at $64.95 for adults, $32 for children six to twelve (five and under eat for free).
Poka Lola Social Club
1850 Wazee Street
720-460-2728
Dads, both of children and dogs, can put back a few $6 Old Fashioned cocktails on Father's Day from 3 to 9 p.m. Feel free to bring your own "Father of the Year" mug and sip the drink in total dad style. Order a side of barbecue sliders and fried chicken bites with habanero barbeque sauce for a complete celebration.
Que Bueno Suerte
1518 South Pearl Street
720-642-7322
While the regular menu will also be available, this spot is serving up some Father's Day-only specials including a breakfast burger with chorizo, bacon, cheese and a fried egg; and papas fritas topped with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and carne asada. Each father gets treated to a beer or special dessert —brûléed plantain-stuffed sopapillas served with vanilla ice cream, pecans and whiskey caramel. Every other adult can celebrate with 25-percent off bloody Mary, michelada and Old Fashioned cocktails.
Tap & Burger
Multiple locations
Each of the four Tap & Burger spots (Highland, Sloan's Lake, Westminster and Belleview) will be celebrating those dads in our lives with meat. The theme is centered around the patriarch of Bob's Burgers. Yes, we're talking the mustached man himself, Bob. Try chef Carrie Baird's ode to this dad with a special burger dubbed "Onion Ring Around The Rosemary." Plus, all Dads dining at the restaurant on Father's Day will get a free draft beer.
Smok
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-452-2487
Dads like barbecue, so why not bring them strait to the source, at the Source. Chef Bill Espiricueta's Smok has been dishing out killer meats for years, and on Father's Day he will be offering free Nashville hot chicharrones to all those grandpas, papas, pops and fathers out there. Eat in or take the food to go.
Tavernetta
1889 16th Street
720-605·1889
Take a feast home for dad this Father's Day with the restaurant's special Steak & Rye Whiskey Kit, which serves up to four. It includes the Italian version of a T-bone steak (aka the 50-ounce, dry-aged bistecca alla fiorentina), house-baked focaccia, garlic-lemon-chili rapini and chocolate chip cookies. The $300 feast also includes a bottle of locally-made Laws San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey. Pre-order this package from Tock and pick up at Tavernetta the afternoon of June 19.