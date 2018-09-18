Eat, Drink and Be Very Merry With a Feast 4-Pack

Eat, drink and be very merry at Feast, Westword's annual celebration of the restaurant scene, which will return from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, filling the McNichols Building with savory samplings of Korean barbecue, pizza, smoked meats and other treats.
Expect more than bountiful bites, though. While you whet your appetite with tastes from some of our favorite restaurants, you can wet your whistle with spirit samples, beer, wine, artisan coffee and other beverages while enjoying live entertainment. The fun will even spill outside into Civic Center Park.
And now you can enjoy all that fun with your friends! Hurry to westwordfeast.com and grab a Feast 4-Pack, which gets you four general admission tickets to Feast for $100 — that's $10 off the standard $35 ticket, for $40 in savings.
Here are just some of the restaurants and vendors who'll be supplying samples for you and your friends at Feast:
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Asada Rico Mexican Grill
Biju's Little Curry Shop
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
BrightMarten
Choice Market
Dae Gee
Dirt Coffee Bar
Em's Ice Cream
Gypsy Q
Habit Doughnut Dispensary
Il Posto
Invisible City Catering
Leven Deli
Little Man Ice Cream
Mc2 Ice Cream Co.
Milk & Cake
The Nickel
Oskar Blues Grill Lodo
Patxi's Pizza
Piggin' Out Smoke House
Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
Sushi Cup
Torchy's Tacos
Via Alba
And if you and your friends really want to feast, you can splurge on $65 VIP tickets to Feast. Not only will you be able to get into the event an hour early, at 11 a.m., but throughout the event you'll have access to a private VIP area, with an open bar and exclusive dishes from Matsuhisa!
See you September 30 at Feast...
