 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Westword's Feast Returns to the McNichols Building on October 24EXPAND
Matsuhisa

Westword's Feast Returns to the McNichols Building on October 24

Westword Staff | September 4, 2019 | 5:53am
AA

Summer stretches for another two weeks, but it's not too early to plan your fall feasting.

At Westword's Feast, in particular.

Denver dining has evolved over the past twenty years — and so has our annual celebration of the local restaurant scene. Feast will return to the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park at a new time and night this year: Thursday evening, October 24.

Once again, though, Feast will be a true feast for the senses, with DJs spinning the hits, unlimited drink samplings, and dishes from more than forty restaurants and food trucks. Among those already signed on to sample their food are Uchi, Jackdaw, Milk & Cake, The Veggie Whisperer, Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Q and more.

VIP ticket holders will again be treated to a special menu, courtesy of the world-renowned Matsuhisa. Bites from Matsuhisa will include spicy tuna crispy rice, chicken gyoza, black cod miso in limestone lettuce, and more, as well as special VIP cocktails to complement the menu. VIP tickets also include early entry into the event at 6 p.m. and a VIP gift bag, as well as a VIP lounge that will stay open for the run of Feast, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $30 general admission, $55 VIP. Get yours (prices will go up next week) and learn more at westwordfeast.com

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >