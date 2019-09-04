Westword's Feast Returns to the McNichols Building on October 24

Summer stretches for another two weeks, but it's not too early to plan your fall feasting.

At Westword's Feast, in particular.

Denver dining has evolved over the past twenty years — and so has our annual celebration of the local restaurant scene. Feast will return to the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park at a new time and night this year: Thursday evening, October 24.

Once again, though, Feast will be a true feast for the senses, with DJs spinning the hits, unlimited drink samplings, and dishes from more than forty restaurants and food trucks. Among those already signed on to sample their food are Uchi, Jackdaw, Milk & Cake, The Veggie Whisperer, Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Q and more.

VIP ticket holders will again be treated to a special menu, courtesy of the world-renowned Matsuhisa. Bites from Matsuhisa will include spicy tuna crispy rice, chicken gyoza, black cod miso in limestone lettuce, and more, as well as special VIP cocktails to complement the menu. VIP tickets also include early entry into the event at 6 p.m. and a VIP gift bag, as well as a VIP lounge that will stay open for the run of Feast, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $30 general admission, $55 VIP. Get yours (prices will go up next week) and learn more at westwordfeast.com.