Fiction Beer Company Opening Second Location in Parker This May

Fiction Beer Company, which debuted in September 2014 with a library-themed taproom on East Colfax, is opening a second taproom, this one in Parker. The team is currently waiting on licensing, and expects to be open in May at 19523 Hess Road.
The location was formerly home to Welcome Home Brewery, and its six-barrel system will remain. Fiction will use it to make experimental beers and small-batch beers, and to add to its production capacity.
The brewery will be run by Chris Belila, who has taken an interesting journey to get to this place. He and his wife lived near the first Fiction location and would regularly patronize the brewery. Belila was eventually hired for a Saturday swing shift behind the bar in 2017, and really excelled in the role.
He continued working his corporate training job in the meantime, but in 2022, he identified an opportunity in the former Welcome Home Brewery. “It was really both the location and assets that were attractive to me,” says Belila, who then approached Fiction owners Christa and Ryan Kilpatrick. They had already been considering expansion, and the partnership really solidified in late 2022. Belila has been off the bar since February preparing for the new location, which will be the first to operate under his new company, the Beer Bodega.
Fiction is perhaps best known for its hoppy beers, but the brewery makes a wide range of options, from many types of lagers to stouts, hard seltzer and sour beers. It won silver medals at both the 2016 Great American Beer Fest and the 2018 World Beer Cup for its Alternate Present Dark Lager. It also scored bronze at the 2018 Great American Beer Fest for its Madame Psychosis Hazy Pale Ale.
Now it will join the Parker beer scene, which also includes Downhill Brewing and Barnett & Son Brewing.
The Parker brewery will not have food, as Belila does not want to add the complexities of managing a kitchen, but he is very excited to be right next door to Rocky Mountain Pizzeria, which serves not only pies, but pasta, hoagies, calzones and other bar foods.
While Belila has his hands full opening the taproom, he has his sights set on replicating this model in the future. He's looking specifically at suburban Colorado towns for small breweries that may want to expand but don’t necessarily have the capital requirements, as well as distressed or underperforming brewery assets. He feels that he’d make the perfect partner for many of these businesses, and he can’t wait to see what the future holds.